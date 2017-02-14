Amy Jackson wished her fans a happy Valentine's Day on Twitter with a sexy picture of hers, sporting lingerie.

Amy Jackson shares new topless picture on Instagram and shows her oomph factor

In the sizzling photo as part of her Valentine's Day wish, the actress is seen wearing black-and-white lingerie and she certainly raised the temperature with this photo.

She shared the picture with the caption saying: "Happy Valentines Day Larrrvers Extra cuddles and sexy time today". Amy keeps teasing her fans with her steamy pictures and this is one of those.

Earlier, she had shared a couple of topless photos on Instagram, making her fans go crazy. The pictures had received many likes and shares. However, the diva has also made the headlinesfor her private pictures being leaked online.

Some of her personal photos had made way into social media after her phone was hacked. It was reported that her phone's automatic sync was on and that had caused her photos to be saved on iCloud.

She had said that she was shocked to see her private dinner pictures with a friend on the social media and decided to file a complaint with the cyber cell. It was also reported that her phone had got hacked after she had shown it to a mobile store in Mumbai. Check Amy's latest sizzling photo on the occasion of Valentine's Day: