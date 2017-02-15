Amy Jackson has been making news these days for her sizzling photos on Instagram and now the actress has shared another topless photo.

Bollywood actress Amy shared a new picture on Instagram, in which she is seen topless, covering herself with just a white bedsheet. While she is flaunting her bare back in the photo, Amy holds a red rose in her hand.

She captioned the aesthetically clicked picture as, "I stole it from the lobby." Like always, Amy looks super hot in the picture and fans cannot stop praising her beauty in the comment section.

Just a few hours before sharing this topless photo, Amy had shared another picture, wearing lingerie and wished fans happy Valentine's Day. This is not the first time that Amy went topless on Instgaram.

The sizzling diva had shown her oomph factor earlier as well with such photos. Amy had shared a couple of such topless pictures earlier on Instagram that still set the temperature soaring. While she looked extremely sensuous in the photos, the aesthetic sense in the same adds more to the glamour. Check the latest and two old photos where Amy went topless and made her fans' jaws drop:

I stole it from the lobby... ?? A post shared by Amy Jackson (@iamamyjackson) on Feb 14, 2017 at 12:16pm PST

Too lazy for a top kinda day #Sundaze ? A post shared by Amy Jackson (@iamamyjackson) on Oct 30, 2016 at 5:31am PDT

Bliss ? A post shared by Amy Jackson (@iamamyjackson) on Aug 25, 2016 at 4:37am PDT

Apart from her sizzling pictures on social media, the actress was also in news recently when her phone had got hacked and some of her private pictures were leaked online. Some of her photos of dinner with her friend had made way into social media that had shocked Amy.

It was reported that her phone's automatic sync was on and that had caused her phone content to be saved on iCloud. However, she had later decided to file a complaint with the cyber cell.