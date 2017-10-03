Amy Jackson's yet another sizzling picture has set social media on fire. The actress took to her Instagram handle and captioned the image as, "I romance with the cities I wander".

Doesn't she look sexy?

Amy Jackson is one such actress who keeps teasing her Instagram followers with her hot photos and this is no exception.

A few users have also commented on this picture talking about her cleavage and b**bs, but who doesn't get trolled these days? We are sure Amy will ignore this.

On the professional front, Amy is all set for her debut on American television. She will feature in popular American TV series Super Girl. She tweeted, "FINALLY! So now you know what I've been getting up to in Canada over the past couple of weeks."

The official Twitter handle of the TV show confirmed that Amy will feature as Saturn Girl on the show. Super Girl Season 3 is scheduled to premiere on October 9.

FINALLY! So now you know what I've been getting up to in Canada over the past couple of weeks ? #SuperGirl new recruit #SaturnGirl — Amy Jackson (@iamAmyJackson) September 25, 2017

Amy Jackson made her acting debut with 2010 Tamil movie Madrasapattinam and has featured in several Telugu and Kannada projects. She was last seen in Freaky Ali opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Amy remains in the news for her upcoming big movie 2.0 that features Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar.