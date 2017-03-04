Amy Jackson, British model and actress, has launched her own mobile app — the Amy Jackson Official App — in partnership with New York-based startup Escapex. The 25-year-old actress had apparently hinted at it a few days ago but people thought she was talking about likely appearance in Salman Khan's upcoming Dabangg 3.

"Ok.. so.. something I'm super excited about is coming your way and the countdown starts now! Stay tuned for the 5th of March," she had posted on February 28.

Now, it is clear that she was probably referring to the launch of her own mobile app.

The new app will enable her fans access Amy's social handles (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram) and interact with her directly through the in-app social feed, according to expressnewsasia.com.

Some of the features in the soon-to-be-launched app are push notifications, Featured Videos, Superstar posts, contests, Superfan badges, Subscription and Live Broadcast, the portal added.

Escapex said the partnership with the actress will usher in a "new era" in social media.

"We are honored to partner with Amy Jackson one of the most innovative stars on the raise today. Alongside her acting and a modelling career Amy features as a brand ambassador for Yardley of London and Ponds Beauty. Together, we strive to start a new era in social media where control is put back in the hands of models, actors and creators who will finally be able to fully engage with their fans," the Deccan Chronicle quoted Sephi Shapira, CEO Escapex, as saying.

Amy will be the leading lady in Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar-starrer 2.0.

My OFFICIAL app is here! Come and be a part of my world with me https://t.co/pQdEA8ImZ1 - Going LIVE from the set of 2.0 on my app tonight!? pic.twitter.com/Y3wHID98uW — Amy Jackson (@iamAmyJackson) March 4, 2017

Some of the most-prominent celebrities who have launched their own apps in the not-so recent past include Trinidadian-born American rapper and singer (mobile game Nicki Minaj: The Empire) and reality star Kim Kardashian (Kim Kardashian: Hollywood).