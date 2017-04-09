Karan Johar's production venture Student Of The Year 2 has been in news ever since the project was announced. After months of speculations, Sara Khan, Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria have been confirmed to play the key roles.

There were reports that the film will have three bikini scenes featuring Sara but as per the latest buzz, Sara's mother Amrita Singh is not happy about such scenes as she feels Sara should be known more for her acting skills than her body.

Also, the yesteryear actress wants her daughter to be like her and not follow the actors of Pataudi family including Sharmila Tagore, Soha Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, who had sported bikinis in movies.

"Once she heard the scenes, Amrita said no as she feels that she's not a part of the Pataudis after her divorce from Saif Ali Khan. His mother Sharmila Tagore had worn a bikini in her film An Evening In Paris (1967). Saif's sister Soha too donned a bikini in her film Mr Joe B Carvalho (2014) and his wife Kareena Kapoor has worn them in her films. Amrita wants her daughter to be like her and not the Pataudis. Producer Karan Johar is keen on getting the bikini scenes out of the film hence the delay in announcing the cast of SOTY2. Amrita wants Sara to be known for more her acting chops than her body," a source told DNA.

The film is expected to go on the floors soon. The first part marked the acting debut of Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra.