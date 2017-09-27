Explosions at a military ammunition depot in central Ukraine were seen in the early hours of Sept. 27. Blasts also occurred late on Sept. 26 at the military base near Kalynivka in the Vynnytsya region, injuring one person.
Ammunition depot explodes in central Ukraine
- September 27, 2017 14:40 IST
