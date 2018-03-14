A picture recently went viral on social media, which many believed to be Amitabh Bachchan's look in Thugs of Hindostan. However, it turned out to be a portrait of an Afghani refugee.

The photo shows an old man who looks similar to Big B but is not the actor himself. As Bachchan is currently shooting for Thugs of Hindostan, this made people believe that it is the actor's look in the film.

Several fan clubs shared the photo on social media, making it viral. However, it is now confirmed that it is not Amitabh in the portrait.

One photographer named Steve McCurry had posted the image on Instagram last year January with the caption saying, "I made this portrait of Shabuz, age 68, an Afghan refugee in Pakistan. Many Afghans use only one name [sic]".

Although the authenticity of the details of the picture cannot be verified, one thing is confirmed that it is not Amitabh in the picture. Earlier, a picture of the legendary actor from the sets of Thugs of Hindostan was leaked online, revealing his look from the film.

He was seen sporting a warrior avatar with long hair and a full beard. The picture had made fans extremely excited about the project.

Meanwhile, Bachchan's health deteriorated on the sets of Thugs of Hindostan. A team of three doctors were flown into Jodhpur where he was shooting. Later it was revealed that the 75-year-old actor's health condition is stable. The cause of his illness was said to be heavy makeup and costume for the film.

Thugs of Hindostan is directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, and also features Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Katrina Kaif. Set in the pre-independence era, the movie is one of the most awaited flicks of this year.

The makers of the film have strictly been trying to keep the looks of the stars under the wraps. Curiosity and hype around the film are high, and fans are eagerly waiting for the movie's first look.

Thugs of Hindostan is slated to be released on November 7 this year.