Amitabh Bachchan, even at 75, never fails to surprise everyone by doing things that his contemporaries are done with a long time ago and retired. Be it pulling off the high octane action sequences or shaking a leg with young actors who are less than half his age, Big B has impressed fans to the T with his never-ending charm on the silver screen. He has been one of the most admirable persons in Bollywood till date.

And not to forget, Bachchan has kept alive the child inside him which makes him do things that even millennials might shy away from doing on a public platform.

Big B, who is very active on the social media platform, recently shared a collage of him emoting different facial expressions as a hint for his loyal fans to figure out what could be his next project.

Big B captioned the picture with a note which reads, "Prepping and doing Look tests for my next film .. it's a multi starrer .. err .. sorry .. it's a multi faced entertaining high octane drama extended by hilarious comedic interludes that ride the most bizarre riddles of music !!

Ya .. !!

Going by the look test, it looks like Big B's new film could be very exciting and it has now made a lot of fans curious about his role in his next film.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan is currently prepping for his role in Yash Raj Films' upcoming flick Thugs of Hindostan where he will be seen sharing space with Aamir Khan for the first time in the history of Indian cinema.

A few months ago, Big B's out of the box look was leaked on social media which generated a lot of curiosity among his fans.

Apart from Big B and Aamir, Katrina Kaif and Dangal actor Fatima Sana Shaikh are also a part of the project.

Yash Raj Film's Thugs of Hindostan is scheduled for release for Diwali 2018 (November 07, 2018). Directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, the film is set in the pre-Independence India.