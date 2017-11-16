As Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan, has turned 6 on November 16, Amitabh Bachchan wished his granddaughter with a heart-warming note that will surely melt your heart.

We all know that Aaradhya is the apple of the eye of the entire Bachchan clan. And Big B is one doting grandfather who never misses a chance to spend quality time with his little bundle of joy and educates her in every possible way he could.

Wishing Aaradhya on her 6th birthday, Big B wrote on his blog:

"The eve of the birth of the little one .. the blessing of her in our home and in our presence .. and to be in celebration for her 6th ...

When she shall tell us how much she has grown .. its actually 6 years but its 60 for most of us ... !!! hahahaa ... !!

Her presence makes the happiness in our home and in the environ she presents herself in .. as ever .. bright and sprightly and one of maturity beyond ...

And the love of them that gave her to us ...

And for the Ef that have so generously designed her greetings for the social .. my personal gratitude and appreciation...

अनेक अनेक धन्यवाद !!"

Doting papa Abhishek Bachchan also took to his Instagram to wish his darling little princess a very happy birthday.

Happy Birthday our darling little Princess. ? A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan) on Nov 15, 2017 at 11:15pm PST

Last year, Big B penned an open letter to his granddaughters Aaradhya and Navya Naveli Nanda on his blog.

Read the full excerpt from the letter here:

"My very dearest Navya & Aaradhya,

You both carry a very valuable legacy on your tender shoulders – Aaradhya, the legacy of your great grandfather, Dr Harivansh Rai Bachchan and Navya, the legacy of your great grandfather, Shri H P Nanda.

Both your great grandfathers gave your present surnames celebrated fame, dignity and recognition!

Both of you maybe a Nanda or a Bachchan, but you are also girls, women! And because you are women, people will force their thinking, their boundaries on you.

They will tell you how to dress, how to behave, who you can meet and where you can go.

Don't live in the shadows of their judgement. Make your own choices in the light of your own wisdom. Don't let anyone make you believe that the length of your skirt is a measure of your character.

Don't let anyone's opinion of who you should be friends with, dictate who you will be friends with. Don't get married for any other reason other than you want to get married.

People will talk. They shall say some terrible things. But that doesn't mean you have to listen to everyone. Never ever worry about – log kya kahenge.

At the end of the day, you are the only one who will face the consequences of your actions, so don't let other people make your decisions for you.

Navya – the privilege your name, your surname offers you, will not protect you from the difficulties you will face because you're a woman.

Aaradhya – by the time you see and understand this, I may well not be around. But I think what I am saying today shall still be relevant.

This may be a difficult, difficult world to be a woman. But I believe that it is women like you that will change that.

It may not be easy, setting your own boundaries, making your own choices, rising above people's judgement. But you, you can set an example for women everywhere.

Do this and you would have done more than I have ever done and it will be my honour to be known not as Amitabh Bachchan but as your grandfather!

With all my love

Your Dadaji, your Nana."