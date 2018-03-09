Amitabh Bachchan annoyed a lot of his followers on Twitter for not including his daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in his tweet while wishing everyone a Happy Women's Day on March 8.

On the occasion of International Women's Day, Big B shared a couple of pictures of his daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda, wife Jaya Bachchan and granddaughters Navya Naveli Nanda and Aaradhya Bachchan on Twitter.

However, Twitter users were quick to notice that his daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was nowhere in the frame. This irked a lot of his followers who criticized the Shahenshah of Bollywood and told him that it was not fair on his part to discriminate against the former Miss World on a public platform on Women's Day.

T 2736 - On International Women's Day , an ode to women and to the women Champions of Swachh Bharat : #SwachhShakti & @SwachhBharat

Video link: https://t.co/BGvv0uBxHK



and this my Personal commendation :https://t.co/AgZsaUFAbG pic.twitter.com/vFmRUS2Hdn — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 8, 2018

An infuriated user commented on Big B's post and told the actor that such things doesn't suit him for the legendary position he holds.

This is not fair. Not mentioning Aishwarya Rai. This doesn't suit the legendary position that you hold sir. Be it any personal family issues, you shouldn't have done this on a public platform and that too on Women's Day @juniorbachchan @SrBachchan pic.twitter.com/M5eLXYzBR7 — Darshan M Nag (@darshu790) March 8, 2018

Another user, who seems to be an ardent fan of Aishwarya, was disappointed with Big B for his post.

Disappointed as there is no mention of Bollywood 1st International celebrity Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. A self made,talented,Successful, Mother,Daughter, Sister, Wife and most importantly A woman. My all time fav actress in the world. @SrBachchan sir give my regards @juniorbachchan — Manish Pandey (@pmanish042) March 8, 2018

Another user expressed his shock and said that even celebrities are having issues in treating daughters-in-law as their own daughters.

I know daughter in law can't become daughters....but aap women's day toh wish kar sakte the....mujhe laga sirf yeh middle class logo ki problem hai but I was surprised k celebrities cum idols thinks same — Vasundra Sethi (@SethiArora86) March 8, 2018

Another user said that Aishwarya deserved to be in one of the frames in his family pictures.

Not fair, I m not sure why you did not include Aishwarya , she deserves to be in one of the frame. — Sachi Singh (@sachisingh47) March 8, 2018

As the Twitter users were busy slamming the actor, they forgot to see his earlier tweet which had a photo of Aishwarya posing with her husband Abhishek, sister-in-law in one frame.