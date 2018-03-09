Amitabh Bachchan
Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan.Twitter

Amitabh Bachchan annoyed a lot of his followers on Twitter for not including his daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in his tweet while wishing everyone a Happy Women's Day on March 8.

On the occasion of International Women's Day, Big B shared a couple of pictures of his daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda, wife Jaya Bachchan and granddaughters Navya Naveli Nanda and Aaradhya Bachchan on Twitter.

However, Twitter users were quick to notice that his daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was nowhere in the frame. This irked a lot of his followers who criticized the Shahenshah of Bollywood and told him that it was not fair on his part to discriminate against the former Miss World on a public platform on Women's Day.

An infuriated user commented on Big B's post and told the actor that such things doesn't suit him for the legendary position he holds. 

Another user, who seems to be an ardent fan of Aishwarya, was disappointed with Big B for his post.

Another user expressed his shock and said that even celebrities are having issues in treating daughters-in-law as their own daughters.

Another user said that Aishwarya deserved to be in one of the frames in his family pictures.

As the Twitter users were busy slamming the actor, they forgot to see his earlier tweet which had a photo of Aishwarya posing with her husband Abhishek, sister-in-law in one frame.