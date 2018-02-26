Bollywood actress Sridevi's sudden death came as a rude shock to her millions of fans. The Hindi film industry marked it as a 'black day' and her co-stars Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor did a heart-touching thing to pay their respect to the late actress.

Big B and Rishi were supposed to shoot their upcoming movie, 102 Not Out, on Sunday. But as a mark of respect, they canceled the shooting.

Confirming the news, director Umesh Shukla told IANS, "Yes as a mark of respect to the sudden and untimely demise of our legendary actress Sridevi, we have decided to cancel our today's song shoot of 102 Not Out. May God give peace to her soul and strength to her family."

Amitabh and Rishi had done quite a number of movies with Sridevi. Big B's Khuda Gawah, while Rishi Kapoor's Chandni were the popular films with the actress.

In fact, before the news of her demise, Amitabh's tweet reportedly hinted at the Sridevi's death. He tweeted at 1:15 am and according to Sanjay Kapoor, the actress took her last breath at around 11.00-11.30 pm.

Just before the news of her death broke, Amitabh tweeted in Hindi saying he is feeling uneasy and he didn't know the reason behind it. Twitter users were quick to notice that Big B had a premonition about her untimely demise.

T 2625 - न जाने क्यूँ , एक अजीब सी घबराहट हो रही है !! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 24, 2018

On the other hand, Rishi took to social media to express his emotion to this news. He wrote: "Woken up to this tragic news. Absolute shock. Sad. Heartfelt condolences to Boney and their two daughters!"

Sridevi's brother-in-law Sanjay Kapoor confirmed the news on February 25 and said she died in Dubai, where she didn't have husband Boney Kapoor and daughters – Janhvi and Khushi – by her side at the time of her death.

"Yes, it is true that Sridevi passed away. I just landed here, I was in Dubai and now I am flying back to Dubai. It happened roughly around 11.00-11.30. I don't know more details yet," Sanjay had confirmed the news to indianexpress.com.