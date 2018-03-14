Amitabh Bachchan's illness on the sets of his upcoming film Thugs Of Hindostan left his fans and well-wishers worried about his health. A team of doctors were flown from Mumbai to Jodhpur to treat the actor where he is currently shooting for the film.

While many started tweeting about his health out of concern, an overwhelmed Big B took to his Twitter to share the update on his sickness and current condition.

Big B tweeted in Hindi, "T 2742 -

कुछ कष्ट बढ़ा

चिकिस्तक को चिकिस्ता के लिए बुलाना पड़ा ;

इलाज प्रबल ,

स्वस्थ हुए नवल ,

चलो इसी बहाने , अपनों का पता तो चला ~ ab "

Big B's health deteriorated on the sets of his film in the middle of the shoot due to heavy make-up and costume. Doctors advised one-day rest for the actor.

The entire cast and crew along with his co-star Aamir Khan were present to take care of Big B when he started feeling uneasy while shooting for the film.

In the film, Amitabh Bachchan will be seen in a totally different avatar. Recently, his mesmerizing look from the film somehow found its way on social media. The image has now gone viral on the internet.

Thugs Of Hindostan will bring together the Shahenshah of Bollywood and Mr. Perfectionist Aamir Khan for the first time on the celluloid. The movie also stars Dangal actor Fatima Sana Shaikh and Katrina Kaif.

Directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, the movie is slated to release on November 7, this year.