Amitabh Bachchan has recently tweeted saying that his property will be equally divided between his son Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Shweta Nanda after his death.

In a bid to promote gender equality, Big B tweeted a picture holding a placard that has written "When I die, my assets will be equally shared between my daughter and my son. #Genderequality #WeAreEqual" over it.

He captioned the picture as "#WeAreEqual and #genderequality ... the picture says it all!!". Although the tweet was primarily to show support for gender equality, what made Amitabh suddenly talk about his death.

The Sarkar 3 actor certainly has a huge property and the value of his assets will be in terms of billions. Amitabh's current age is 74 years and he looks quite healthy. However, the megastar had faced some health issues in the month of January this year.

Big B was troubled by a mild body ailment and was in bed rest. Nevertheless, the actor is back on his feet now. Although there is nothing unusual in sharing a tweet on gender equality, as it is a universal issue, abruptly linking it to death appears to be little disconcerting. So, is Amitabh Bachchan forecasting his death? We sincerely hope he is not and we wish him a much longer and healthy life.

T 2449 - #WeAreEqual .. and #genderequality ... the picture says it all !! pic.twitter.com/QSAsmVx0Jt — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) 1 March 2017

On the work front, he will next be seen in Sarkar 3. Directed by Ram Gopal Varma, Sarkar 3 is touted to feature Amitabh in his angriest avatar in the franchise so far. The trailer of the film was released recently and had received positive response from the audience.