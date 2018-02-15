Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is a year away from completing his golden jubilee in Hindi cinema. Today, on February 15, he has completed 49 years in Bollywood and thus, treated his fans with a beautiful poem.

He recited the poem in a video which he shared with his fans on Facebook. Big B mentioned in the clip that he has posted the poem on his blog earlier, but now he is just reciting it on the day when he completed 49 years in the industry.

Sharing his thought on the same, he tweeted, "T 2615 - 49 years ago I came to the city of dreams and signed my first film .. "Saat Hindustani' on Feb 15, 1969 ..(sic)".

T 2614 - My poem I wrote for my Blog .. now have recited it .. https://t.co/4jdEZBZxXK pic.twitter.com/eWbV181twT — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 14, 2018

Later, he is seen thanking and re-tweeting fans wishes on social media.

And seems Big B too was bitten by the V-day bug. On Valentine's Day, Amitabh won hearts as he posted a beautiful picture of him and wife Jaya Bhaduri Bachchan, on Instagram with a sweet caption.

T 2614 - Memories are made of gentle moments such as this .. pic.twitter.com/kxDvo7h3VR — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 14, 2018

A few days ago, Amitabh Bachchan was admitted to Lilavati Hospital, Mumbai for a routine check-up and was discharged on the same night.

He complained of pain in his lower back, as reported by IANS. "Mr. Bachchan came for a routine check-up and went home," Ravishankar, CEO of the Lilavati Hospital, told IANS.

On the professional front, Amitabh and Rishi Kapoor starrer 102 Not Out teaser was released this month. Directed by Umesh Shukla, the film will release in May.

In the film, senior Bachchan plays the role of 102-year-old man and is Rishi's father in the movie. Rishi Kapoor, on the other hand, plays his 75-year-old balding son.

Amitabh and Rishi had earlier worked together in hit films Amar Akbar Anthony, Kabhi Kabhie, Naseeb, and Coolie.