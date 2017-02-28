Amitabh Kumar Singhal has stepped down from his position as senior vice-president of Uber, after it emerged that he had not disclosed to the ride-hailing company that he had to leave Google following allegations of sexually harassing an employee.

#DeleteUber trends on Twitter again after former employee claims sexual harassment, CEO Kalanick orders 'urgent investigation'

Singhal joined Uber just a month ago, on January 20, and was asked to resign by Uber CEO Travis Kalanick on Monday, February 27.

Catching the next ride of my professional journey with @travisk at @Uber pic.twitter.com/EGQn7VQTDJ — Amit Singhal (@theamitsinghal) January 20, 2017

Singhal worked with Google for a decade-and-a-half before leaving in February last year. He announced his exit from the search engine giant on February 3, 2016.

He said, "My life has been a dream journey. From a little boy growing up in the Himalayas dreaming of the Star Trek computer, to an immigrant who came to the United States with two suitcases and not much else, to the person responsible for Search at Google, every turn has enriched me and made me a better person."

Uber had no idea about the allegations he faced at Google until Recode informed them of the chain of events on Monday.

While internal investigations done by Google had proved the allegations 'credible', sources at Uber said that the company had done extensive background checks of Singhal, but had discovered no hint of the circumstances of his departure from Google.

Singhal who denied the allegations at the time, still continues to do so.

This incident came to light within just span of few days when Susan Fowler, a 25-year old site reliability engineer wrote a detailed blog of incidents of sexual harassments by one of her managers.