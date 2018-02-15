Amit shah
Bharatiya Janata Party president Amit Shah is all set to ride a bike at the Yuva Hunkar Rally in Haryana's Jind district on Thursday. Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had also conducted a recce of the venue by riding a Royal Enfield Bullet on Wednesday.

The party had earlier issued directions to all MLAs, leaders and party workers to reach the venue by riding bikes. 

According to reports, the rally is expected to have an attendance of more than 1 lakh party workers riding bikes.

Meanwhile, scores of Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) workers were detained after they showed black flags as a mark of protest against the rally. Congress leader Ashok Tanwar was among the detained people.