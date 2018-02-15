Bharatiya Janata Party president Amit Shah is all set to ride a bike at the Yuva Hunkar Rally in Haryana's Jind district on Thursday. Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had also conducted a recce of the venue by riding a Royal Enfield Bullet on Wednesday.

The party had earlier issued directions to all MLAs, leaders and party workers to reach the venue by riding bikes.

Young party workers of @Gurugram4BJP on the way to Jind to welcome @AmitShah ji #YuvaHunkarRally pic.twitter.com/qi1UEgi9AV — Rao Narbir Singh (@RaoNarbir) February 15, 2018

According to reports, the rally is expected to have an attendance of more than 1 lakh party workers riding bikes.

Meanwhile, scores of Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) workers were detained after they showed black flags as a mark of protest against the rally. Congress leader Ashok Tanwar was among the detained people.