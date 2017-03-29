UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor already has a list of opponents ready to fight him and now boxer Amir Khan is the latest to join the list. Khan has not stepped inside a boxing ring since he got knocked out in the sixth round by Saul "Canelo" Alvarez last year but is determined to get back as soon as possible.

Khan was set to fight Manny Pacquiao later this year and despite the two fighters officially confirming the duel, it was called off later as the money never showed up. Now, Khan has targeted McGregor and said that if the offer was right he would get into the ring or the cage with the Irishman.

The former world champion has hinted in the past that he would be open to trying his hand at mixed martial arts and that if he does, it will be a time before he will get a chance to square off against McGregor inside the octagon.

"I always said I'd give it a go, I'm a fighter who likes to fight and try different things. I don't know if I'd be any good at it but I'd give it my all. He [McGregor] wouldn't know – I'd just hit him – bam-bam-bam-bam, but if he grabbed me I'm done, I'd have to work on that," ES News quoted Khan as saying.

"Nate [Diaz] choked him out and Nate said to me 'he's not the best when you get him on the floor', so he's normally a stand up fighter. In boxing I think I beat him quite easily in boxing but in MMA I think it might be tough but you just don't know."

"Conor's a fighter who's put the UFC on the map; he knows how to market himself. This is what fighting is all about, it's all about promoting yourself, sometimes being that bad guy and making yourself a big name."

Despite Khan making these statements, any possible fight between the two would have to wait for a really long time. McGregor is set to face off against Floyd Mayweather in a mega money boxing match later this year and once that fight is done he will be expected to get back to the UFC and defend his UFC lightweight title.