Chinese soldiers reportedly transgressed into Barahoti in Uttarakhand on July 25. This comes even as both the countries are involved in a standoff in the Doklam region located along the Sikkim border.

According to reports, the Chinese troops entered 800 metres inside the Indian territory and retreated after nearly two hours.

Chinese soldiers transgressed into Uttarakhand's Barahoti on 25 July at about 9 am & came into Indian territory upto 800m to 1 km: Sources pic.twitter.com/x8MF4Cs5bt — ANI (@ANI_news) July 31, 2017

India and China are already involved in a major standoff for over a month now in the Doklam or Doka La region, also known as the India-China-Bhutan tri-junction, located along the Sikkim border. The conflict between the two countries is believed to be the most serious border dispute of late.

It all started after China accused India of violating border agreement saying Indian troops had allegedly entered the Doklam region and stopped the Chinese troops from constructing a road. India responded by saying the border dispute is yet to be resolved and China should "desist from changing the status quo."

Meanwhile, India has accused China of building roads on the India-China-Bhutan tri-junction and its People's Liberation Army (PLA) of intruding into Indian territory in Sikkim and destroying bunkers, while China has claimed India is provoking them and the issue can be resolved only if India withdraws its troops.

More details are awaited.