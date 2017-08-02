It has been more than a month since Indian and Chinese troops have been embroiled in an eyeball to eyeball standoff at the Nathu La border in Sikkim. Both nations' political heads are involved in a war of words over the Doklam plateau, with India and China garrisoning the border.

The tension is rising between the two countries with a possible war looming.

Ever since the border dispute started in June, China's aggressive state-backed media, and in particular The Global Times, has been taking digs at India. Chinese officials have stepped on the offensive setting off a back and forth with Indian counterparts. A Global Times editorial even said China must teach India "a bitter lesson."

Chinese President Xi Jinping recently spoke how his army is capable of defeating all invading enemies. There is a strong parallel between Sikkim standoff and Vijender's upcoming fight against boxer Zulpikar Maimaitiali-- World Boxing Organisation's (WBO) Asia-Pacific champion who hails from China.

There's a lot of trash talking in the run up to the match. Vijender took aims at China, and their products, saying it does not last long, and the Chinese boxer's comeback sounded like an ultimatum.

"I will show Vijender what Chinese are capable of, we have shown India time and again what China is capable of, it's time that Vijender too learns his lesson. I am coming to your home, Vijender, on 5th August and will take back your belt along with mine. I am going to knock you out in the early rounds," Indian Express quoted Zulpikar as saying.

The Chinese boxer, when he said "we have shown India time and again what China is capable of" indirectly invoked Sino-India war of 1962. India lost that war.

The statement from the boxer brings a new context to the fight as Vijender will be eager to teach China a lesson by beating Zulpikar and grabbing the title. Vijender, who has not lost a single bout in his pro boxing career, said he will beat the Chinese opponent for the Indian Army, who are guarding our borders.

Both the boxers are undefeated till date, making this double title decider all the more interesting. Vijender's WBO Asia Pacific super middleweight and Zulpikar's WBO Oriental super middleweight title are on the line in the winner-takes-all bout.

The fight, dubbed as 'Battleground Asia', will be the Asian equivalent of Rocky Balboa vs Ivan Drago bout.

Here are some important facts about the bout:

Pro boxing record

Vijender - Won 8, Lost 0

Zulpikar - Won 8, Lost 0, Draw 1

How to book tickets – Book online at bookmyshow.com

Price range: Rs 1200 – 12000

Fight date: 5th August, Saturday

Where: National Sports Club of India (NSCI), Mumbai

TV channel: Sony Six

Live Streaming: Sony Liv