Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone is currently in the news as her upcoming movie Padmavati is embroiled in controversies. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali's movie was supposed to hit the screens on December 1, but the release got postponed as the protests by Rajput groups failed to die down.

From death threats to slut-shaming, Deepika has been targeted from every corner. But the diva is a brave heart which can be seen in her latest photoshoot.

Deepika is the latest cover girl for Filmfare and her sexy photos will make your jaw drop. Praising the actress, Filmfare stated: "Sun, sand and a gorgeous looking Deepika Padukone. Things couldn't get better for us in Sri Lanka where we shot the reigning queen of Hindi cinema. There are some photoshoots which are sensational... and then are some which are bound go down in history. Our current one is such. It's definitely one of our best ever shoots and is all set to go iconic as well."

"Everything went right that day. The hair and makeup, the clothes, the weather and the general vibe of the shoot... it was a dream run.The cherry on the cake, well the exceptional pictures of course! After a long time, we see Deepika channelling her wild and hot side."

"With each shot, she proved that she's still the hottest of them all. Photographer Errikos Andreou went click click and Deepika stunned in some of the most exquisite clothes sourced by our stylish Shaleena Nathani. The picturesque Sri Lanka and the stunning property, Cape Weligma just added more to the magic."

The unstoppable! Here's presenting the reigning queen and a force to reckon with, @deepikapadukone on our latest cover. Destination partner: @destination_srilanka Hospitality partner: @capeweligama A post shared by Filmfare (@filmfare) on Nov 21, 2017 at 6:05am PST

We agree that Deepika looked breathtaking in the photos. From her smile to her style, the diva has definitely stolen hearts with this photoshoot.

However, there will still be slut-shaming, but Deepika knows how to deal with haters. Meanwhile, fans are eagerly waiting for her movie, Padmavati, which might release next year in February. No official announcements have been made yet.