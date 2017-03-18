It's double congratulations to Amanda Seyfried, as the pregnant actress secretly tied the knot with partner Thomas Sadoski on Sunday. Seyfried, who has been in the centre of a nude photo scandal, got married in a private ceremony.

Sadoski shared the news with James Corden on his show "The Late Late Show with James Corden" on Thursday night. Sadoski showed his wedding ring and said Seyfried is his wife now. When asked when he got married, Sadoski said, "Sunday."

Corden later asked, "Where did you get married," to which Sadoski replied, "We eloped. We just took off into the country with an officiant and just the two of us, and we did our thing."

"No man, listen, she is the person I love and respect the most in the world," he continued and then joked with Corden, "I know you guys are close friends, and I know that she would want you to know, so keep it quiet and don't tell anyone."

Sadoski also spoke about their wedding vows and said, "It was beautiful. It was everything that it should be. It was just the two of us talking to each other." He said after exchanging the vows they took the dog for a walk and came back home.

"You take the dog and you walk through the country and you go home, and you have your life. We went out to dinner. It was awesome," Sadoski said. "We had a great day. It was perfect."

Seyfried and Sadoski, who started dating last year, are soon going to be proud parents of a baby. "I'm more excited about this than I've ever been about anything in my life," he said while talking about their baby. "And I'm also more terrified about it than anything I've ever been in my entire life. If I'm too confident, then I'm just kidding myself."

Watch Thomas Sadoski sharing his marriage news with James Corden below: