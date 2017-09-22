Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has of late been in the news for all the wrong reasons.

After the much-publicised controversy over possible banning the comedy show, the latest report is Shyam Pathak, who plays the role of Popatlal, has been asked to quit show.

According to a SpotboyE report, Shyam got into a heated argument with producer Asit Modi, following which he was asked to leave.

The report said Dilip Joshi, who plays the role of Jethalal, had travelled to London to perform in an event on popular demand, and the shooting schedule of the show with the rest of the team members on the sets was decided accordingly.

But upon reaching London, Dilip was informed that the crowd wanted Shyam to share the stage with him as the duo's banter is a hilarious watch. Dilip called Shyam without wasting time, and he readily agreed to be a part of the event.

"The two performed three stand-up acts together and were a huge hit. The crowd couldn't get enough of their comic timing," a source told SpotboyE.

However Shyam apparently didn't inform the makers of the show about his sudden decision to fly abroad, and as a result the show's shoot schedule was interrupted by Shyam's absence.

This left the makers fuming, and things took an ugly turn: Modi asked Shyam to leave the show.

The actor, in fact, had to stay at home for four days., but fortunately realised his mistake and asked for forgiveness.

The makers subsequently decided to retain him and Shyam returned to the sets for shooting.