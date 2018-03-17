Amid the pregnancy rumors, the Descendants Of The Sun actors Song Joong-Ki and Song Hye-Kyo were spotted on a date in South Korea's Itaewon district, which is known for its BBQ restaurants, cosmopolitan dining, and nightlife.

Chinese media outlet Sino spotted Joong-Ki and Hye-Kyo on a date in a BBQ restaurant March 15. Reports suggest that they went out for dinner after Hye-Kyo's press event for a skincare brand. The Song-Song couple is not known for making public appearances.

This recent outing of the couple was captured just after Hye-Kyo's pregnancy rumors surfaced online. Earlier, a photo of Joong-Ki holding an item with "baby" printed on it sparked the baby speculation.

Chinese media outlets reported that Joong-Ki and Hye-Kyo are expecting their first baby. The reports were based on the photo that showed the actor buying a baby care book. However, it was later revealed that the photo that sparked the speculation was in fact taken in 2017 after the MAMA Awards. Also, the book was given to Joong-Ki as a gift by a fan, who bumped into the actor.

"I saw the picture and it's just a gift from a fan. They need to write reports after thoroughly checking,'' one fan stated, according to KoreaPortal. ''Chinese media outlets and their attention (on the Song-Song couple) is just too much. They need to keep that overwhelming attention for just the Chinese stars,'' another fan of the Descendants of the Sun stars said.

Joong-Ki and Hye-Kyo are one of the popular couples in the South Korean entertainment industry. They started dating after playing the lead roles in the show Descendants Of The Sun, but they kept their relationship under wraps. They tied the knot on October 31, 2017.