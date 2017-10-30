Americans have got unclean anuses when compared with people from Japan, Italy and Greece, according to doctors.

ALSO READ: Bizarre 'glowing balls of light' spotted over Siberia [VIDEO]

The main reason for not having cleaner bums is Americans use dry toilet paper mostly while bidets usage is less. Bidets rare comparatively popular in Japan, Italy and Greece, according to a Daily Mail report.

"I find it rather baffling that millions of people are walking around with dirty anuses while thinking they are clean. Toilet paper moves sh*t, but it doesn't remove it," Rose George, author of The Big Necessity: The Unmentionable World of Human Waste and Why It Matters, told Tonic.

Also Read: Really want to lose weight? Then keep THESE 5 ingredients away from your salad!

Doctors stated that excessive wiping using dry toilet paper can lead to irritation in the haemorrhoids in the rectum or even cause anal fissures.

Not just doctors, even some celebrities like Will Smith and will.i.am have advised people to use wet wipes instead of toilet paper.

"I'm the type of person that it's important for me to share. When I experience something that's special and incredible, I like to share it with people. Anyone who's using dry toilet paper, you're really not doing yourself the true service," actor and director Will Smith said during a BBC 1 radio interview.

ALSO READ: Tipsy couple faces punishment for acting way too 'cheesy' and having sex at Domino's takeaway

"Here's proof on why people should have baby wipes. Get some chocolate, wipe it on a wooden floor, and then try to get it up with some dry towels. You're going to get chocolate in the cracks. That's why you gotta get them baby wipes," Will.i.am said, as per an Elle Magazine interview.