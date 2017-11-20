The American Music Awards 2017 might be over but it still has fans and audiences buzzing about the highlights of the evening.

From P!nk's stellar performance outside the JW Marriott hotel to Selena Gomez's possible lip-syncing act and with the cast of Stranger Things and Riverdale attending the show – it was quite the night to remember.

Also read: American Music Awards 2017: Watch BTS performance at AMAs online

Held at the Microsoft theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday, November 19, the show was star-studded and packed with performances that were both shocking and emotional.

Hosted by Tracee Ellis Ross, Jamie Foxx and his daughter opened the show, talking about all the tragedies the year has seen.

"We needed the power of music to help us escape the news of the day we needed the power of music to help us heal," said Foxx about the disasters, mass shooting and hate crimes, referring to 2017 as the year that "tested our faith."

Later, Linkin Park received the favourite alternative artist award and member Mike Shinoda dedicated the award to their late frontman, Chester Bennington. "To his memory, to his talent, his sense of humour and to his joy. Remember you guys, all of you tonight, whether you're a fan or an artist: Take a moment to appreciate what you've got and make Chester proud."

Then came P!nk and Kelly Clarkson's soulful rendition of the R.E.M. track, Everybody Hurts which earned them a standing ovation from the audience and the two singers hugged on stage.

But that wasn't the only thing P!nk had to deliver.

Later in the show, Tracee introduced P!nk's performance saying, "Not only is she a powerhouse vocalist, but she's known for performances that take us to literally new heights." And as the screen panned to a tiny dot along the JW Mariott hotel's side, which was later revealed to be P!nk in a harness.

I will always love you @Pink I just love your song and fearless performance #AMAs pic.twitter.com/KivOEvbG3T — Kdrama is Life (@kdrama_phfan) November 20, 2017

The Perfect singer did take everyone by surprise as she belted out her song, Beautiful trauma, flipping and jolting at the same time.

.@Pink just took her #AMAs performance to new heights! Look at her go!! ?pic.twitter.com/iNnomSr04k — Pallavi Aman Singh (@PallaviAmanSing) November 20, 2017

This earned mixed reactions from fans and followers...

The people inside the building where P!nk is performing on pic.twitter.com/RUHWwTLWRb — ?ميرنا? (@dianomds) November 20, 2017

just imagine sitting in your living room on the 15th floor of your building and seeing this bitch P!NK running on your windows... — luv. (@bantuthots) November 20, 2017

I’d be shocked if I looked outta my hotel room window and saw P!nk hanging from the roof. #AMAs pic.twitter.com/jsVUdT1nkt — Myana?✨ (@myana_zhane) November 20, 2017

But once again, that wasn't the only 'it' moment for P!nk. She peaked much later in the show actually.

During Christina Aguilera's soulful tribute to the late Whitney Houston, on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of Houston's mega-hit soundtrack for The Bodyguard, P!nk's face had its own stories to tell.

While Christina earned many standing ovations from the crowd, this is what P!nk had to offer:

And Twitter seemed to lose it.

Someday I want Pink! to look at me the way she's looking at Christina #AMAs — Jenny Yang???? (@jennyyangtv) November 20, 2017

P!nk's face during Christina Aguilera's Whitney Houston tribute has me rolling on the floor. #AMAs pic.twitter.com/a8y160BRyE — keaton bell (@keatonkildebell) November 20, 2017

P!nk perfectly summarized Christina Aguilera’s tribute to Whitney Houston with one face. #AMAs pic.twitter.com/Pyb3PkC0wU — Juliette ⚰️ (@LiveLavahead) November 20, 2017

P!nk’s face was all of us at Christina butchering this Whitney “tribute” #AMAs pic.twitter.com/qTnwXBDhtz — Aleksander (@AleksanderVX) November 20, 2017

And while many more had a lot of other things to say, P!nk shut them down with just one tweet.

Yes. THIS. Christina fucking killed it tonight for one of our favorite singers ever. This about Whitney, and I am in awe of Christina's talent. Show the clip where I'm in tears, you negative Nancy's ??✌?❤️ https://t.co/5Lroq73xrQ — P!nk (@Pink) November 20, 2017

But we still can't deny that this is true. Those who missed it can still catch the repeat telecast on Monday, November 20 at 9 pm EXCLUSIVELY on Vh1.

Every bit of the night was glorious - from Lifetime Achievement Award recipient Diana Ross's performance to the Korean Pop band, BTS practically setting the stage on fire. The only little smudgy bit was Selena Gomez's performance.

The Wolves singer suffered a major backlash for apparently lip syncing and even though she rocked that platinum blonde hair effortlessly, not everything went down well with her first performance ever since her kidney transplant.