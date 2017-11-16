It's here, it's real and anything can happen at the American Music Awards. ABC has released their exclusive video for the upcoming AMAs 2017 and it's everything we've been waiting for.

For all we know, something could topple the outrageous exit of Kanye West from 2004 or Lady Gaga literally smashing and shattering things on stage from 2009.

Also read: AMAs 2016 highlights: Selena Gomez comeback and Green Days message for Donald Trump

The sky is the limit, as they say, and here's all you need to know about the 45th edition of the AMAs which will be broadcasted live from the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday, November 19, at 8 pm ET on ABC.

And here's what you can expect from the star-studded show that's in store.

THE HOST:

Host Tracee Ellis Ross will enjoy some quality family time as her mother, Diana Ross, will take up the double duty of performing and also receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award.

"She's a bit of an international treasure in my opinion," the 45-year-old star of Black-ish shared with People magazine. "I'm excited that a younger generation gets to witness that, even just through the television screen. [...] Music reaches into your heart, and my mom's voice has been a part of people's lives for a long time."

But Ross doesn't stop there as she expresses her desire to honour her 12 time Grammy nominee mother in her own special way. "I love clothes," she mentioned. "I'm a style girl, so there will be a couple nods to my mother and her extraordinary fashion."

THE PERFORMERS:

Basically, you name whoever is hot in the music industry right now and they will be there on stage. From Selena Gomez's first-ever performance post her kidney transplant to a lot tamer Lady Gaga – there's Shawn Mendes, Nick Jonas and even Christina Aguilera, who will be paying a tribute to the late icon, Whitney Houston in lieu with the 25th anniversary of The Bodyguard's release, back in November 1992.

That explosive list of solo artists isn't all as you can watch out for some spicy collaborations, including Alessia Cara and Zedd – for whom it will be the first-ever AMA performance, and also Hailee Steinfield and Alesso, featuring Florida Georgia Line and watt.

Korean pop band BTS has been announced to have scored a spot on the list of performers too, alongside Kelly Clarkson, Imagine Dragons, Niall Horan, Pink and Demi Lovato.

THE PRE SHOW:

What would the AMAs be without their signature pre-game of sorts? Hosted by AJ Gibson, Marc Malkin, Laura Marano and Oliver Trevena, the "AMAs Red Carpet Live presented by Security Benefit" will be a two-hour long show, streaming live from Microsoft Theatre on Sunday, starting at 6 pm ET/3 pm PT. As People magazine reported, the pre-show will be available to logged-in and logged-out audiences globally on Twitter and connected devices, and can be found at live.twitter.com/amas or via @AMAs.

WHERE TO WATCH:

The AMAs will be available for streaming live on ABC.go.com, provided you have a cable login. You can catch it at 8 pm EST on Sunday, November 19, and at 5 pm PST. Sadly, it won't be available for live streaming on Hulu, but they might post the show the very next day as they have in the past, but there's no guarantee.

THE NOMINATIONS:

It's hard to notice the gender bias when it comes to nominations this year, because clearly, it's been male-dominated. Artists like Cardi B, Lorde, Dua Lipa, HAIM, and Camila Cabello who have spun out major hits this year, have been subdued by The Chainsmokers. But Bruno Mars leads with a total of eight nominations and is closely followed by Drake and Ed Sheeran, who have bagged five nominations each. And of course, Rihanna is on the list too, along with Lady Gaga and The Chainsmokers.

Here's a full list of the nominees under each category:

Artist of the Year-

The Chainsmokers

Drake

Kendrick Lamar

Bruno Mars

Ed Sheeran

New Artist of The Year-

James Arthur

Niall Horan

Julia Michaels

Post Malone

Rae Sremmurd

Collaboration of The Year-

The Chainsmokers feat. Halsey, "Closer"

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber, "Despacito"

DJ Khaled feat. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper & Lil Wayne, "I'm The One"

Maroon 5 feat. Kendrick Lamar, "Don't Wanna Know"

The Weeknd feat. Daft Punk, "Starboy"

Tour of The Year-

Garth Brooks

Coldplay

U2

Video of the Year-

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee, "Despacito"

Bruno Mars, "That's What I Like"

Ed Sheeran, "Shape of You"

Favorite Male Artist – Pop/Rock-

Drake

Bruno Mars

Ed Sheeran

Favorite Female Artist – Pop/Rock

Alessia Cara

Lady Gaga

Rihanna

Favorite Duo Or Group – Pop/Rock

The Chainsmokers

Coldplay

Imagine Dragons

Favorite Album – Pop/Rock

Drake, More Life

Bruno Mars, 24K Magic

The Weeknd, Starboy

Favorite Song – Pop/Rock

The Chainsmokers feat. Halsey, "Closer"

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber, "Despacito"

Ed Sheeran, "Shape of You"

Favorite Male Artist – Country

Sam Hunt

Thomas Rhett

Keith Urban

Favorite Female Artist – Country

Miranda Lambert

Maren Morris

Carrie Underwood

Favorite Duo or Group – Country

Florida Georgia Line

Little Big Town

Old Dominion

Favorite Album – Country

Jason Aldean, They Don't Know

Chris Stapleton, From a Room:, Vol. 1

Keith Urban, Ripcord

Favorite Song – Country

Sam Hunt, "Body Like a Back Road"

Jon Pardi, "Dirt on My Boots"

Keith Urban, "Blue Ain't Your Color"

Favorite Artist – Rap/Hip-Hop

Drake

Kendrick Lamar

Migos

Favorite Album – Rap/Hip-Hop

Drake, More Life

Kendrick Lamar, Damn.

Migos, Culture

Favorite Song – Rap/Hip-Hop

DJ Khaled feat. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper & Lil Wayne, "I'm The One"

Kendrick Lamar, "Humble."

Rae Sremmurd feat. Gucci Mane, "Black Beatles"

Favorite Male Artist – Soul/R&B

Childish Gambino

Bruno Mars

The Weeknd

Favorite Female Artist – Soul/R&B

Beyonce

Kehlani

Rihanna

Favorite Album – Soul/R&B

Childish Gambino, Awaken My Love!

Bruno Mars, 24K Magic

The Weeknd, Starboy

Favorite Song – Soul/R&B-

Khalid, "Location"

Bruno Mars, "That's What I Like"

The Weeknd, "Starboy"

Favorite Artist – Alternative Rock

Imagine Dragons

Linkin Park

Twenty-One Pilots

Favorite Artist – Adult Contemporary

Bruno Mars

Shawn Mendes

Ed Sheeran

Favorite Artist – Latin

Luis Fonsi

Daddy Yankee

Shakira

Favorite Artist – Contemporary Inspirational

Lauren Daigle

MercyMe

Chris Tomlin

Favorite Artist – Electronic Dance Music (Edm)

The Chainsmokers

Calvin Harris

DJ Snake

Top Soundtrack

Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2: Awesome Mix Vol. 2

Moana

Trolls