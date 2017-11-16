It's here, it's real and anything can happen at the American Music Awards. ABC has released their exclusive video for the upcoming AMAs 2017 and it's everything we've been waiting for.
For all we know, something could topple the outrageous exit of Kanye West from 2004 or Lady Gaga literally smashing and shattering things on stage from 2009.
Also read: AMAs 2016 highlights: Selena Gomez comeback and Green Days message for Donald Trump
The sky is the limit, as they say, and here's all you need to know about the 45th edition of the AMAs which will be broadcasted live from the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday, November 19, at 8 pm ET on ABC.
And here's what you can expect from the star-studded show that's in store.
THE HOST:
Host Tracee Ellis Ross will enjoy some quality family time as her mother, Diana Ross, will take up the double duty of performing and also receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award.
"She's a bit of an international treasure in my opinion," the 45-year-old star of Black-ish shared with People magazine. "I'm excited that a younger generation gets to witness that, even just through the television screen. [...] Music reaches into your heart, and my mom's voice has been a part of people's lives for a long time."
But Ross doesn't stop there as she expresses her desire to honour her 12 time Grammy nominee mother in her own special way. "I love clothes," she mentioned. "I'm a style girl, so there will be a couple nods to my mother and her extraordinary fashion."
THE PERFORMERS:
Basically, you name whoever is hot in the music industry right now and they will be there on stage. From Selena Gomez's first-ever performance post her kidney transplant to a lot tamer Lady Gaga – there's Shawn Mendes, Nick Jonas and even Christina Aguilera, who will be paying a tribute to the late icon, Whitney Houston in lieu with the 25th anniversary of The Bodyguard's release, back in November 1992.
That explosive list of solo artists isn't all as you can watch out for some spicy collaborations, including Alessia Cara and Zedd – for whom it will be the first-ever AMA performance, and also Hailee Steinfield and Alesso, featuring Florida Georgia Line and watt.
Korean pop band BTS has been announced to have scored a spot on the list of performers too, alongside Kelly Clarkson, Imagine Dragons, Niall Horan, Pink and Demi Lovato.
THE PRE SHOW:
What would the AMAs be without their signature pre-game of sorts? Hosted by AJ Gibson, Marc Malkin, Laura Marano and Oliver Trevena, the "AMAs Red Carpet Live presented by Security Benefit" will be a two-hour long show, streaming live from Microsoft Theatre on Sunday, starting at 6 pm ET/3 pm PT. As People magazine reported, the pre-show will be available to logged-in and logged-out audiences globally on Twitter and connected devices, and can be found at live.twitter.com/amas or via @AMAs.
WHERE TO WATCH:
The AMAs will be available for streaming live on ABC.go.com, provided you have a cable login. You can catch it at 8 pm EST on Sunday, November 19, and at 5 pm PST. Sadly, it won't be available for live streaming on Hulu, but they might post the show the very next day as they have in the past, but there's no guarantee.
THE NOMINATIONS:
It's hard to notice the gender bias when it comes to nominations this year, because clearly, it's been male-dominated. Artists like Cardi B, Lorde, Dua Lipa, HAIM, and Camila Cabello who have spun out major hits this year, have been subdued by The Chainsmokers. But Bruno Mars leads with a total of eight nominations and is closely followed by Drake and Ed Sheeran, who have bagged five nominations each. And of course, Rihanna is on the list too, along with Lady Gaga and The Chainsmokers.
Here's a full list of the nominees under each category:
Artist of the Year-
The Chainsmokers
Drake
Kendrick Lamar
Bruno Mars
Ed Sheeran
New Artist of The Year-
James Arthur
Niall Horan
Julia Michaels
Post Malone
Rae Sremmurd
Collaboration of The Year-
The Chainsmokers feat. Halsey, "Closer"
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber, "Despacito"
DJ Khaled feat. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper & Lil Wayne, "I'm The One"
Maroon 5 feat. Kendrick Lamar, "Don't Wanna Know"
The Weeknd feat. Daft Punk, "Starboy"
Tour of The Year-
Garth Brooks
Coldplay
U2
Video of the Year-
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee, "Despacito"
Bruno Mars, "That's What I Like"
Ed Sheeran, "Shape of You"
Favorite Male Artist – Pop/Rock-
Drake
Bruno Mars
Ed Sheeran
Favorite Female Artist – Pop/Rock
Alessia Cara
Lady Gaga
Rihanna
Favorite Duo Or Group – Pop/Rock
The Chainsmokers
Coldplay
Imagine Dragons
Favorite Album – Pop/Rock
Drake, More Life
Bruno Mars, 24K Magic
The Weeknd, Starboy
Favorite Song – Pop/Rock
The Chainsmokers feat. Halsey, "Closer"
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber, "Despacito"
Ed Sheeran, "Shape of You"
Favorite Male Artist – Country
Sam Hunt
Thomas Rhett
Keith Urban
Favorite Female Artist – Country
Miranda Lambert
Maren Morris
Carrie Underwood
Favorite Duo or Group – Country
Florida Georgia Line
Little Big Town
Old Dominion
Favorite Album – Country
Jason Aldean, They Don't Know
Chris Stapleton, From a Room:, Vol. 1
Keith Urban, Ripcord
Favorite Song – Country
Sam Hunt, "Body Like a Back Road"
Jon Pardi, "Dirt on My Boots"
Keith Urban, "Blue Ain't Your Color"
Favorite Artist – Rap/Hip-Hop
Drake
Kendrick Lamar
Migos
Favorite Album – Rap/Hip-Hop
Drake, More Life
Kendrick Lamar, Damn.
Migos, Culture
Favorite Song – Rap/Hip-Hop
DJ Khaled feat. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper & Lil Wayne, "I'm The One"
Kendrick Lamar, "Humble."
Rae Sremmurd feat. Gucci Mane, "Black Beatles"
Favorite Male Artist – Soul/R&B
Childish Gambino
Bruno Mars
The Weeknd
Favorite Female Artist – Soul/R&B
Beyonce
Kehlani
Rihanna
Favorite Album – Soul/R&B
Childish Gambino, Awaken My Love!
Bruno Mars, 24K Magic
The Weeknd, Starboy
Favorite Song – Soul/R&B-
Khalid, "Location"
Bruno Mars, "That's What I Like"
The Weeknd, "Starboy"
Favorite Artist – Alternative Rock
Imagine Dragons
Linkin Park
Twenty-One Pilots
Favorite Artist – Adult Contemporary
Bruno Mars
Shawn Mendes
Ed Sheeran
Favorite Artist – Latin
Luis Fonsi
Daddy Yankee
Shakira
Favorite Artist – Contemporary Inspirational
Lauren Daigle
MercyMe
Chris Tomlin
Favorite Artist – Electronic Dance Music (Edm)
The Chainsmokers
Calvin Harris
DJ Snake
Top Soundtrack
Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2: Awesome Mix Vol. 2
Moana
Trolls