American Music Awards (AMAs) 2017 has apparently kicked-off with a drama between Sorry Not Sorry singer Demi Lovato and the K-Pop sensation BTS.

Immediately after the red carpet arrivals, Twitter was flooded with tweets against the 25-year-old American singer. Fans of the young Korean heartthrobs called Army bombarded the songstress for criticising the seven-member group.

But the fact is that all the quotes of the Confident hitmaker are fake. The quotes were circulating online even before her arrival, reported Refinery 29.

Check out the fake Demi Lovato tweets about BTS that were doing the rounds online below:

“I think that this is the AMERICAN music awards, and we should only celebrate AMERICAN artists tonight. Is there even going to be a translator?” -Demi Lovato on #BTS performance at this year’s #AMAs #BTSxAMAs pic.twitter.com/yutX1fcgIx — ? (@lordeslut) 19 November 2017

“I think that this is the American Music Awards, but we should celebrate all the incredible artists tonight.” - Demi Lovato on #BTS performance at this years #AMAs . #BTSxAMAs pic.twitter.com/Eqc3qFgf7u — Vini (@lovatunt) 19 November 2017

Meanwhile, a section of the social media users also claimed that the Stone Cold singer commented about the young Korean heartthrobs during the pre-show.

“At the end of the day, We celebrate American artists and I feel like #BTS doesn’t deserve the spotlight tonight. You know just a thought but” - Demi Lovato talking about #BTSAMAs in a recent interview #AMASXBTS #BTSARMY pic.twitter.com/UQGI6Yic4i — Gus (@wecangetright) 19 November 2017

No matter what the tweets claim about BTS, the young heartthrobs surely enjoyed the performance of Lovato at the star-studded award night. They danced to the tunes from their seats during her performance.

The K-Pop sensation captured all the attention at AMAs 2017. They flaunted their new colours and wore matching outfits for the red carpet arrivals.

The seven-member group also took the opportunity to talk about their latest hit Love Yourself.Team leader RM said that the song is dedicated to all the youth.

"Everybody is searching for love. I think to live others, you should love yourself first. So we started this campaign and it's the name of our album as well. In this, we are talking about young people's lives since 2013. I think we have love ourselves first if you want to love others. Please join as if you wanna love yourself, "RM said while interacting with the representative of Infinity.