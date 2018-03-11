American Idol is back, officially. Season 16 of the popular reality television talent show will begin Sunday, March 11, with the screening of auditions, which were held in several locations across the Unites States last year.

Fox shocked American Idol viewers in 2016 by declaring that the show would come to an end after Season 15. But just when music lovers were beginning to get over it, ABC announced its return with Season 16 last year after acquiring the rights to the series.

The American Idol Season 16 (2018) will now return to the television screens with legendary Lionel Richie, pop star Katy Perry and country singer Luke Bryan on the judging panel. They replaced Jennifer Lopez, Keith Urban, and Harry Connick Jr, who judged in the previous three seasons. However, Ryan Seacrest, who has been hosting the show since its start in 2002, will return for the new season as well.

The American Idol Season 16 will premiere on ABC from 8:00 pm to 10:00 pm EST Sunday (6:30 am to 8:30 am IST on Monday). You can also live stream on ABC official website (only for viewers in the US and its territories), HULU or PlayStation Vue.

The show will reportedly begin live shows starting April 22 and finale is expected to be aired May 21.