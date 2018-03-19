If you think reality television shows have become boring without drama and controversies, American Idol 2018 (season 16) has all of it in the form of Katy Perry, who created quite a flutter in the three episodes screened so far. She got emotional during the performance of one of the contestants Sunday, March 18.

ABC has brought back American Idol through season 16 after Fox announced its discontinuation in 2016. Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan are on the judging panel in American Idol reboot.

The show lacks a Simon Cowell-like figure, who can take harsh decisions, despite the presence of the legendary Lionel Richie but there is Katy Perry when it comes to creating dramas. After kissing a contestant in the first episode and suffering a wardrobe malfunction on the following day, the Roar singer spiced up the third episode that was screened Sunday by getting emotional.

It happened during the performance of Sam Smith's Lay Me Down by a contestant named Crystal Alicea. Katy Perry was seen teary-eyed listening to the emotional performance. The contestant too was overcome with emotion. The contestant said the song meant a lot to her as it reminded her of her boyfriend of seven years. Then the judges asked her to bring her boyfriend to the stage before Katy announced that they had to have a long-distance relationship as she was going to Hollywood.

Several contestants got tickets to Hollywood on American Idol 2018 episode 3, and they are Kristyn Harris, Jonny Brenns, Effie Passero, Johnny White, Caleb Lee Hutchinson, Shannon O'Hara, Amelia Hammer Harris, Julian and Milo Sposato, Les Greene and Maddie Zahn.

American Idol season 16 audition will return tonight and it will be screened on ABC from 8:00 pm to 10:00 pm EST (6:30 am to 8:30 am IST on Tuesday). You can also live stream episode 4 performances on ABC official website (only for viewers located within the US and its territories) or HULU.