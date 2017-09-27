Four episodes in and American Horror Story: Cult is already showering throwback to the Election Day opening episode. Fans can now rest easy as they have been offered better light into how the post-election cult came into existence. And the characters' blind faith in Kai Anderson (Evan Peters).

A lot has happened and while we don't aim to spoil anything for you, Ivy is NOT to be trusted, even though Ally is the one everybody is pointing fingers at. The town's murderous clowns' clique has been unmasked and as expected, Kai is the master controller.

Yet, show's creator Ryan Murphy stands firm with his words that the show is not an attack on Trump. And it is clear from the diversity in recruitment when it comes to the murderous clowns' squad.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter he had said, "Our feeling is that everybody lost their shit after the election — Republican, Democrat — and everybody's still losing their shit, and nobody's really figured out from either side where to put those feelings."

He also added, "The season is not about Trump or Clinton. It really is about the cult of personality that can rise in a divisive society — and I hope that people can figure that out." The words only appear so much truer, considering the clique includes a closeted homosexual, a black woman, a cancer patient and so on.

The next issue that has been frustrating fans for a while now is the people's blind faith in Kai, and as revealed in the latest episode, it's purely because Kai was there, helping them feel their emotions and feelings are valid, when nobody would acknowledge them. In a way, it has been a fair game play of manipulating the minority.

The fact that Ivy and winter have met before and Ivy having admitted her marital life problems to her only hits us with the question whether Ivy is the pawn that's going to play the key role in recruiting Ally too?

Among other speculations, fans have come up with the theory that Cult harbours a straight-edge connection to the second season of the show, Asylum. Creator Ryan Murphy had commented in the middle of season four, The Freak Show that, "They're all connected. We're just beginning to tell you how they're connected. They're all very separate but there's clues every season that we're now telling you how the different worlds are intertwined."

So could Asylum's Dr Oliver Thredson, the twisted psychopath who loved to murder women wearing a bloody-mask, under the name Bloodyface, be the recruiter of the mysterious clown gang from Cult? There is a particular Dr Rudy who is treating cases of paranoia in Cult.

Is he a descendent or just another obsessed fan who, much like Kai Anderson believes in the ideologies of a sociopath? There's no clear answer, but the hints are innumerable.

Take a look at the promo right here: