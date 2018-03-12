America Idol is officially back. The popular reality television show, which was discontinued after season 15 in 2016, returned Sunday with the premiere of season 16 audition. The show will continue with the screening of episode 2 Monday, March 12 on ABC.

America Idol 2018 season 16 has returned with new people in the judging panel. This time, we have Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan as judges. So, the only familiar face (that you saw in the previous seasons) is Ryan Seacrest, who has been hosting the show since its conception in 2002.

The America Idol 2018 season 16 will continue with episode 2. The new episode will be telecast on ABC from 8:00 pm to 10:00 pm EST on Monday (6:30 am to 8:30 am IST on Tuesday). You can also live stream on ABC official website (only for viewers located within the US and its territories), HULU or PlayStation Vue.

On Sunday night's premiere, performances of over a dozen people were screened and only Caty Turner, Maddie Roppe, Harper Grace, Layla Spring, Noah Davis, Alyssa Raghu, Zach D'Onofrio, and Dennis Lorenzo were given the tickets to Hollywood.

Interestingly, Benjamin Glaze, a 19-year-old contestant from Enid, was one of the unsuccessful candidates but looked visibly happy after receiving a kiss from Katy Perry.

When Benjamin told the judges that he hadn't kissed a girl, as he couldn't do so without being in a relationship, Katy Perry asked him to come over to her desk for his first kiss. He leaned over for a quick peck on her cheek but Katy turned her head and landed a kiss on the lips instead. The overwhelmed teenager fell to his knees following the act.

Will Katy repeat the act in the upcoming auditions? Let's wait and see!