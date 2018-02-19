Ameesha Patel may have been away from the big screen for quite some time now, but the actress keeps hogging the limelight with her sizzling pictures on social media. After being slut-shamed for some hot bikini photos on Instagram, Ameesha flaunted her I-don't-care attitude by posting some more sexy photos.

First, Ameesha set the temperature soaring by sharing a number of bikini pictures. She flaunted her curves floating in a pool, and she indeed looked sizzling. While many of her fans praised the 41-year-old diva for her hotness, many others made nasty comments on her photos.

Some trolled her saying the Kaho Na Pyar Hai famed actress tries to stay in the news by exposing her body.

However, Ameesha seems to be unfazed by the trolls and the slut-shaming. She came up with more sexy pictures on Instagram. In her latest photos, she is seen covering her assets just with a bed-sheet, making fans go weak on their knees.

Even these new pictures received nasty comments from many, but Ameesha certainly is not bothered.

Considering Ameesha's raunchy pictures on Instagram of late, one can say that she has been giving competition to Esha Gupta, who had some time ago turned up the heat with many topless and even nude pictures on the photo-sharing site.

After showing her oomph factor in lingerie, Esha had made headlines by going topless and nude in a series of pictures. Although she had faced a lot of slut-shaming and criticism for the photos, Esha had stated that the pictures were aesthetically shot, even as she continued sharing more such photos.

However, Esha later deleted the topless and nude photos from Instagram for some reason, keeping only the lingerie-clad pictures. Nonetheless, this had helped Esha get a lot of attention, and Ameesha too is receiving similar attention with her oh-so-hot images.