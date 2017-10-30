Bollywood actress Ameesha Patel has been away from the big screen for quite some time now, but she often teases her fans with some sizzling hot photos. And now she posted some new pictures which have made her fans go crazy.

Ameesha posted two selfies on social media, flaunting some major cleavage. Wearing a black plunging neckline top, the actress certainly looked super sexy in the pictures.

She mentioned in the caption that these hot photos are from a morning shoot. However, it is hard to say if the pictures are from the shoot itself, or while she was getting ready for it.

Nonetheless, Ameesha certainly grabbed much attention with these photos as fans cannot stop praising her raunchy side and ask the actress to post more such pictures. Some called her the sexiest Bollywood actress and expressed their desire to see her on screen again.

However, like always, there are many who made some vulgar comments on Ameesha's pictures. Nonetheless, the Kaho Na Pyar Hai fame actress seemed to be unaffected by those nasty comments.

Although Ameesha had made a grand debut opposite Hrithik Roshan in Kaho Na Pyar Hai, the actress failed to keep it going in the long run. She also had another hit movie to her credit Gadar: Ek Prem Katha starring Sunny Deol just after her debut film. Check Ameesha's latest hot photos that made her fans wish to see more:

When u have a 7 am shoot and have been up by 5 .. already sleepy .. need some caffeine ???? A post shared by Ameesha Patel (@ameeshapatel9) on Oct 30, 2017 at 12:49am PDT

7 am shift .. shoot time .. someone give me some caffeine boost ..?? A post shared by Ameesha Patel (@ameeshapatel9) on Oct 30, 2017 at 1:27am PDT

However, she is set to make a comeback with Sunny Deol-starrer Bhaiyyaji Superhit. It will be an action comedy that also features Preity Zinta. Reports suggest that Ameesha will play the character of Sunny's onscreen wife in the movie. The actor will reportedly play a double role in Bhaiyyaji Superhit.

Although Ameesha's film career is not in a great phase currently, the diva knows how to garner some attention on the social media. Check some of her recent sizzling photos on Instagram:

?????? A post shared by Ameesha Patel (@ameeshapatel9) on Oct 15, 2017 at 3:51am PDT

?????? A post shared by Ameesha Patel (@ameeshapatel9) on Sep 28, 2017 at 7:35am PDT

Is orange really the new black????❤️??????????have a lovely Sunday everyone A post shared by Ameesha Patel (@ameeshapatel9) on Sep 10, 2017 at 4:02am PDT

Some photoshoots always special .. A post shared by Ameesha Patel (@ameeshapatel9) on Sep 8, 2017 at 4:23am PDT