Hollywood actress Amber Tamblyn received backlash on Twitter after she claimed that Hasidic men have attacked the actress. The actress, who took to Twitter to share that a Hasidic man driving a van almost hit her and her baby, was slammed by users for generalizing the community while she opened up about the attacks against her.

Though the negative reaction, Tamblyn took to the social media platform and tweeted that she will not be bullied.

She tweeted: "To anyone suggesting I'm anti-Semitic for identifying a man as Hasidic who hit my daughter's stroller in a crosswalk with a car then rolled his window down, wagged his finger and told me "Watch where you're going": I will not be bullied or intimidated by you."

The controversy began when the actress informed her followers that she was strolling through Brooklyn's intersection of Washington Ave and Atlantic Ave when a van driven by a Hasidic man, almost the mother-daughter duo. The incident was shared online on March 4.

She tweeted, "If anyone in Brooklyn near the intersection of Washington Ave and Atlantic Ave just saw a Hasidic man in a grey van try to hit a woman and her baby in a stroller as she crossed a crosswalk, honking and touching the stroller with the car's bumper, please DM me. That woman was me."

Her next tweet read: "Thank you everyone for your kind words of support today. We are fine. But this is not the first time a man from the Hasidic community in NYC has attempted to harm me or other women I know. Any woman riding a bike through South Williamsburg can attest. I hope this guy is caught." It was this that caused havoc online.

Many responded to the tweet with nasty comments and slamming the star. She responded to one of the tweets by saying, "I'm so sorry to hear this, Benjamin. And I completely agree with you here and will not be silenced or bullied or intimidated by anyone who wants to twist my words into anything other than what it is."