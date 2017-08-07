Actress Amber Heard and her long time boyfriend Elon Musk are no more together. As per several reports, the couple has called it a quits due to their extremely busy schedule.

The 31-year-old actress first met the Tesla CEO in 2013 on the set of Machete Kills. And, finally, they announced it in public much later as Heard took to Instagram in April to share a 'cheeky' photo of themselves.

Blaming their busy schedule, an insider told US Weekly, "The timing wasn't good for them. He's super busy and works all the time.

"Amber is filming [Aquaman] in Australia until October. She's in no position to settle with him. She feels her career is just starting."

However, another source poured some gasoline in the fire while blaming the tech tycoon for ending their year-long relationship. "It's all over between Amber and Elon and she's devastated. It was his decision. He ended it a week ago. He'd heard certain things about her behaviour that didn't sit well with him," the source told The Mail.

Not only that, the source also criticised the behaviour of Justice League actress as saying, "Amber can be very manipulative and selfish. Elon's back in LA while she's licking her wounds in Australia."

Heard's previous marriage to Hollywood biggie Johnny Depp ended on a bad note as it was highly publicised and the actress also accused the Pirates of the Caribbean actor of beating her up. The Tesla CEO also finalised his divorce from his former wife actress Talulah Riley in last November.