Actress Amber Heard and her Tesla billionaire ex-boyfriend Elon Musk called their relationship quits in August this year.
But the duo has been spotted grabbing breakfast in Los Angeles on Thursday at Sweet Butter Kitchen while flipping over the new GQ Australia cover featuring Heard.
While there was no specific reason for their breakup, Musk recently revealed in his Rolling Stone cover article interview that he was really in love and "it hurt bad" after they parted ways.
"She broke up with me more than I broke up with her, I think," the SpaceX CEO said.
But now it seems that the pair is still on good terms after the former couple was photographed together on Thursday.
Amber and Elon having breakfast at Sweet Butter in Sherman Oaks on Thursday, November 16th. Amber did not look pleased once she spotted the paparazzi taking pictures of them. I think what they might be looking for right now might be some privacy to sort out their relationship and how to move forward with it. The media here on their home turf is very different to what it was in the Gold Coast. And considering that their breakup became very public without their wanting it to and having to acknowledge it, I think it’s understandable. We’re all granted the chance to figure out the ups and downs of our relationships privately and with the required time. This isn’t really something public figures enjoy. I do hope they feel they can achieve it and move forward with their relationship out in the open. #AmberHeard #ElonMusk
"They sat next to each other, but were not affectionate," an onlooker told PEOPLE. "They seemed to have a sombre conversation."
A second insider confirmed that the meeting was more of a friendly get together and there are no signs of them getting back together.
"They're definitely not back together, but have seen each other a couple times as friends," said the insider.
The duo blamed their long-distance relationship and increasing busy work schedules as the main reason for their break up.