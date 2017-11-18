Actress Amber Heard and her Tesla billionaire ex-boyfriend Elon Musk called their relationship quits in August this year.

But the duo has been spotted grabbing breakfast in Los Angeles on Thursday at Sweet Butter Kitchen while flipping over the new GQ Australia cover featuring Heard.

While there was no specific reason for their breakup, Musk recently revealed in his Rolling Stone cover article interview that he was really in love and "it hurt bad" after they parted ways.

"She broke up with me more than I broke up with her, I think," the SpaceX CEO said.

But now it seems that the pair is still on good terms after the former couple was photographed together on Thursday.

"They sat next to each other, but were not affectionate," an onlooker told PEOPLE. "They seemed to have a sombre conversation."

A second insider confirmed that the meeting was more of a friendly get together and there are no signs of them getting back together.

"They're definitely not back together, but have seen each other a couple times as friends," said the insider.

The duo blamed their long-distance relationship and increasing busy work schedules as the main reason for their break up.