The recently-appointed United States ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, arrived at the UN headquarters in New York on Friday, January 27, and presented a front which signalled a definitive shift of policy from the previous Obama administration. Haley said that the US would take names of the countries opposing US interests at the UN.

Many UN officials and diplomats were reportedly taken aback when Haley added that the US would also "do away" with certain UN programs it considers obsolete.

"For those who don't have our back, we're taking names—we will make points to respond to that accordingly," Haley told reporters after arriving in New York.

Haley met with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and offered her credentials with him in a meeting which lasted 20 minutes. The UN officials did not provide details of the meeting, however, one of them said, "The US has always been an important partner for the UN for reform." Reports state that before the meeting, Haley said that there will be a "change in the way we do business."

The UN officials and diplomats reportedly expected Hakey to take a more diplomatic stance on her first day at the UN, however, she did ease on the officials' concerns that the US may cut back on funding for many of the UN programs.

"The UN is an institution that is often a difficult one to work with for the US, but overall it serves the US interest. It's a place where American values of democracy and human rights are voiced," said Matthew Bolton, an associate professor at Pace University familiar with UN matters.

Although Haley presented a moderate front on various issues including Russia and Syria during her confirmation hearing at the US Senate earlier this week, she presented a tough front at the UN and seemed to reflect Trump administration's stance towards the UN.

The US President, during his presidential campaign, had suggested that he would like to slash the US funding to the UN climate change programmes. He had also opposed a UN Security Council resolution against illegal Israeli settlements in Palestinian territory. He wanted the US to veto the resolution, but the Obama administration refrained from it.

Soon after the passing of the resolution, Trump had taken to Twitter to denounce the UN and had called the organisation "just a club for people to get together, talk and have a good time." He had also added, "As to the UN, things will be different after Jan. 20th."

Haley's front at the UN did little to calm fears of many diplomats. The French Ambassador to the UN François Delattre, in his message to the new administration and to Haley, said: "Please, stay committed to world affairs, because we need America."