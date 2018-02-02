As Amazon Super Value Day sale enters its second day, the e-commerce giant offers you eye-popping discounts and cashback on groceries, personal care products and other household essentials.

Grab these 10 products on the second day of Amazon Super Value Day sale with huge discounts:

1. Disano Extra Virgin Olive Oil (250ml)

M.R.P.: 275.00 | Deal Price: 192.50 (You save: 82.50)

2. Surf Excel Matic Front Load Detergent Powder (2kg)

M.R.P.: 450.00 | Deal Price: 370.00 (You save: 80.00)

3. Himalaya Anti-Hair Fall Shampoo (700ml)

M.R.P.: 392.00 | Deal Price: 288.00 (You save: 104.00)

4. Aashirvaad Superior MP Atta (5kg)

M.R.P.: 230.00 | Deal Price: 225.00 (You save: 5.00)

5. Tulsi Almonds (500g)

M.R.P.: 585.00 | Deal Price: 432.00 (You save: 153.00)

6. Borges California Walnuts (1kg)

M.R.P.: 750.00 | Deal Price: 599.00 (You save: 151.00)

7. Bragg Organic Raw Unfiltered Apple Cider Vinegar (946ml)

M.R.P.: 1,250.00 | Deal Price: 980.00 (You save: 270.00)

8. Knorr Easy To Cook Chinese Manchurian Gravy Mix (55g)

M.R.P.: 50.00 | Deal Price: 47.00 (You save: 3.00)

9. Kellogg's Corn Flakes (875g)

M.R.P.: 290.00 | Deal Price: 246.00 (You save: 44.00)

10. Comfort After Wash Morning Fresh Fabric Conditioner (1.5l)

M.R.P.: 358.00 | Deal Price: 323.00 (You save: 35.00)

