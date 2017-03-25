Amazon is once again hosting its annual summer sale fest to attract shoppers with great savings on large appliances. Everything from air conditioners to televisions and refrigerators to washing machines and more from different brands are on sale with offers like cashbacks, exchange offers, discounts and EMIs.

Amazon started its summer sale on March 24, and it ends on March 28, which leaves shoppers with just a few days to grab the best offers on their favourite products. With the summer at its peak, this could be an ideal time to buy an air conditioner for your home or office with some decent savings.

We have listed below some of the best Amazon offers on all large electronic appliances, including Televisions, Refrigerators, Air Conditioners, Washing Machines and Microwave Ovens etc.

Amazon offers on air conditioners

Voltas Split AC (1.4 ton, 5-star): Rs. 15,500 (Original price: Rs. 45,990)

Whirpool Inverter AC (1.5 ton, 3-star): Rs. 37,490 (Original price: Rs. 55,000)

In case you are not sure how to choose the right AC for your home or office, check out our complete guide that will walk you through all the important things you need to know before buying an air conditioner.

Amazon offers on smart TVs

LG Smart TV (43-inch Full HD LED TV): Rs. 37,890 (Original price: Rs. 54,900)

Micromax Full HD TV (43-inch LED TV): Rs. 25,799 (Original price: Rs. 42,990)

LG Full HD TV (43 inches): Rs. 33,000 (Original price: Rs. 47,900)

Amazon offers on washing machines

Bosch washing machine (Fully automatic, front load, 7 kgs): Rs. 30,790 (Original price: Rs. 39,499)

IFB Senator (Fully automatic, 7kgs): Rs. 33,990 (Original price: Rs. 39,790)

Amazon offers on refrigerators

LG double door 335 ltrs 3 star: Rs. 35,990 (Original price: Rs. 44,400)

Whirpool Neo double door 245 ltrs 2 star: Rs. 18,490 (Rs. 23,100)

In addition, shoppers can also get up to exchange offers to trade in the older machines for decent value before buying a new one, 10% cashback on Yes bank credit and debit cards and additional cash backs worth up to Rs. 1,000 as Amazon Pay balance.