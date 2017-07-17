Messenger apps, be it text or multimedia, have become the main form of telecommunication medium for people to exchange pleasantries and even conduct business transactions. Facebook's WhatsApp & Instagram, Telegram and Snapchat, among others have amassed more than a billion active users and now, leading e-commerce giant Amazon is planning to launch its own messaging application dubbed as 'Anytime'.

The standalone Amazon Anytime app is coming with a boatload of features, which includes text and image exchanging, group chats, video and audio calling, even gaming, fun photo filters and editing options.

In addition to these standard options, Amazon Anytime will also have direct links for users to make purchases on its e-commerce site, access to Amazon Prime Video & Music and even food ordering options.

The Anytime app is currently under testing and the company is also conducting surveys to get feedback from Amazon service users, AFTV News reported citing one of the Amazon customer, who took the survey.

So far, Amazon has not made any official comments on rumours related to Anytime messaging app.

