Global major online retailer Amazon seems to have not learnt from the flaks it received for selling doormats with Indian flag on them as it has stirred up yet another controversy by offering 'Gandhi flip flops' imprinted with Mahatma Gandhi's face.

The 'Gandhi flip flops' are currently available for purchase on Amazon US at $16.99 (around Rs 1,200). It has been described as quality foam rubber flip flops with "soft polyester tops and contoured rubber straps for great comfort...great as beach sandals, pool shoes, or party slippers."

This move may stir up another controversy as many may not want to see people stamp their feet on Mahatma Gandhi's face. Gandhi is called "Father of the Nation" in India and thousands of people across the globe revere him for his good work and ideology.

The popular e-commerce site had also invited the wrath of Indians a few days ago by selling doormats featuring Indian flag in Canada. External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj had threatened not to grant India visa to any Amazon official and also rescind the visas issued earlier if the company didn't withdraw all the products that insult the Indian national flag from its website and tender an unconditional apology for the disrespectful act.

"Indian High Commission in Canada: This is unacceptable. Please take this up with Amazon at the highest level," Sushma Swaraj had tweeted.

The product was immediately pulled down from the website after the stern warning.

In a letter to the External Affairs Minister of India, Amazon expressed regrets for hurting the sensibilities of the Indians by selling doormats with the national flag on its Canada website. The letter said that it was not Amazon, but a third-party seller that had listed the controversial products for sale. It added that the company is committed to "respecting Indian laws and customs" and expressed regret for offending Indian sensibilities.