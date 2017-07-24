E-commerce major Amazon, in collaboration with the leading smartphone-maker Samsung, has kicked off a promotional sale campaign in India offering huge discounts and exchange deals for several popular Galaxy On and J series mobiles.

We have gone to the trouble of combing the deals and handpicked a few lucrative offers for you.

Here's the top 5 Amazon Samsung Mobiles Fest offers:

11% off on Samsung On7 Pro (Black)- MRP: Rs. 9,490; Amazon Samsung Mobiles Fest offer via Deal Platter : for Rs. 8,490 + up to Rs. 7,840 additional cash discount through exchange offer ( HERE )

: for Rs. 8,490 + up to Rs. 7,840 additional cash discount through exchange offer ( ) 10% off on Samsung On5 Pro (Black)- MRP: Rs. 7,990; Amazon Samsung Mobiles Fest offer via Deal Platter: for Rs. 7,190 + up to Rs. 6,450 additional cash discount through exchange offer (HERE)

For those unaware, both the Galaxy On7 Pro and On5 Pro have metal-frame on the edges and faux leather cover on the back. However, the former is a top-end model. It sports a 5.5-inch HD TFT screen and runs Android Marshmallow OS powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon (version not mentioned) quad-core CPU, 2GB RAM, 16GB inbuilt storage, 13MP primary camera and a 5MP snapper on the front and a 3,000mAh battery.

Whereas, the Galaxy On5 Pro features a smaller 5.0-inch screen, Samsung's proprietary Exynos 1.3Ghz quad-core chipset, 2GB RAM, 16GB storage, 8MP camera on the back, 5MP front snapper and a 2,600mAh cell.

13% off on Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro (Navy Blue, 64GB) - MRP: Rs. 29,990; Amazon Samsung Mobiles Fest offer via Deal Platter: for Rs. 25,990 + up to Rs. 20,600 additional cash discount through exchange offer (HERE)

13% (Rs. 1,400) off Samsung Galaxy J5 SM-J500F (White, 8GB)-MRP: 10,990; Amazon Samsung Mobiles Fest offer via Deal Platter: for Rs. 9,590 + up to Rs. 8,600 additional cash discount through exchange offer (HERE)

Samsung Galaxy J5 features 5.2-inch HD super AMOLED screen, 1.2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon quad-core CPU, 2GB RAM, 16GB inbuilt memory and 3100mAh battery. It also houses a 13MP primary camera with LED flash, autofocus, f/1.9 aperture and a 5MP snapper with f/1.9 aperture.

15% (Rs. 2,000) off on Samsung Galaxy On8 (Gold)-MRP: Rs. 13,490- Amazon Samsung Mobiles Fest offer via Deal Platter: for Rs. 11,490 + up to Rs. 10,239 additional cash discount through exchange offer (HERE)

Samsung Galaxy On8 flaunts premium brushed metal cover on the back with high grade alloy-based diamond cut frame on the edges. On the front, it sports a 5.5-inch full HD display (1920x1080p) display with contrast ratio of 100,000:1.

Under the hood, it houses 1.6GHz octa-core processor, 3GB RAM, 16GB internal storage, 13MP camera with LED flash on the back, 5MP snapper on the front and a 3,300mAh battery.

Samssung-Amazon Bonus offer:

7% (Rs. 2,000) off on Samsung Gear S3 Frontier (Stainless Steel)-MRP: Rs. 28,500- Amazon Samsung Mobiles Fest offer via Deal Platter: for Rs. 26,500 (HERE)

Watch this space for great e-commerce deals on Amazon and Flipkart.