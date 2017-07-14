Amazon, which is HMD Global Oy's official e-commerce partner in India, has officially revealed the availability details of the much awaited Nokia 6 Android phone in the country.

Amazon India has commenced taking pre-orders for the Nokia 6 and confirmed that the sale will go live next month on August 23.

Nokia 6 was originally launched in India along with Nokia 5 and the Nokia 3 last month on June 13 and now the top-end phone can be booked on Amazon India from today for Rs.14,999.

As part of the promotional launch campaign, Amazon is giving a special offer for Prime members. They get Rs. 1,000 back when they purchase the device using Amazon Pay balance and all Nokia 6 customers get 80 percent off on Kindle eBooks up to Rs.300.

In addition, Vodafone subscribers can avail up to additional 9GB data per month at Rs. 249 per month for 5 months on their Nokia 6. Buyers will also get Rs. 2,500 off (Rs. 1800 on hotels & Rs.700 off on domestic flights) on Makemytrip.com.

[Note: If Vodafone users buy 1GB or above 4G data pack , they are eligible to get 9 GB additional free 4G data for 5 Recharges with maximum validity of 5 months from Vodafone on any Amazon exclusive handset purchased between May 11, 2017- July 31, 2017.]

Also, on the new Nokia 6, using a single sign-on to pre-installed Amazon apps and deals widget, consumers get easy access to their personalised deals, content, order history, wish list, and shipment update. Amazon Prime members will also get access tens of thousands of movies and TV shows, over 3M eBooks, free one and two-day shipping and so much more.

For those unaware, Nokia 6 flaunts 7000 series Aluminium metal body and features a 5.5-inch full HD (1920x1080p) display with 2.5D glass shield.

Under-the-hood, it comes packed with Android Nougat 7.1.1 OS, Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 octa-core CPU, 4GB RAM, 16GB internal storage, 16MP primary camera, 8MP front snapper and a 3,000mAh battery.

A notable aspect of Nokia 6 (and also Nokia 5 and 3 series) is that it supports Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based Google Assistant feature and is guaranteed to get the Android O series OS update later this year and also the Android software in 2018.

Watch this space for latest news on Nokia products.

Key specifications of Nokia 6, Nokia 5 and Nokia 3: