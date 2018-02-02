Mike George, VP Alexa, Echo and Appstore for Amazon at a press conference
A day ahead of Superbowl LII, Amazon has launched a new ad for its voice assistant Alexa. It shows Alexa losing her voice and the company trying to find a replacement.

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is then seen asking his employees whether the new team will be able to do its work and the employees assure him that there will be no problem with a confused expression.

In the 90-second video, the first user asks Alexa, "How far is Mars?". And singer Cardi B responds, "How far is Mars? Well, how am I supposed to know? I have never been there!"

Later, British celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay uses abusive language to explain a complicated recipe for a grilled cheese sandwich. And when Alexa is asked to play country music, Cardi B sings her hit track "Bodak Yellow".

Anthony Hopkins also speaks with dramatic pauses and terrifies the Alexa owner. On a request to "set the mood", Australian actress Rebel Wilson responds by talking dirty to guests at a dinner party.

At the ending of the video, Alexa gets her voice back and thanks all the celebrity by saying "thanks guys, but I will take it from here"

Amazon will broadcast three 15-second videos in the first three-quarters of the Super Bowl. In the videos, people will see the celebrities receiving their headsets to work as replacements to Alexa's voice. Then in the fourth quarter, the full 90-second video will be aired.

The video was aired by Amazon on January 31 but has now been deleted from its YouTube channel for reasons best known to them. Those interested can watch the video on GSM Arena.