Amazon-sponsored Prime Day sale got under way in India on July 10 evening. During the promotional campaign, the e-commerce firm has doled out some attractive deals, ranging from consumer electronics goods to fashion, sport equipment and kitchen appliances.

As Amazon-sponsored Prime Day sale enters the second day, we have come up with the top hand-picked deals on popular big-screen LED TVs, which you should not miss.

Also read: Amazon Prime Day Sale: Exclusive Redmi 4, Honor 8 Pro sale, huge discounts on Smart TVs and more in the offing

Here's the breakdown of top hand-picked LED TV deals available on Amazon Prime Day sale:

35% off on Sanyo 80 cm (32 inches) XT-32S7000H HD Ready LED TV (Black)- MRP: Rs. 19,990; Deal Platter offer: Rs. 12,990 + 15 % additional cash-back through HDFC (HERE) 35% off on BPL 80cm (32 inches) Vivid BPL080D51H HD Ready LED TV (Black)- MRP: Rs. 19,990; Amazon Prime offer via Deal Platter: Rs. 12,990 + 15 % additional cash-back through HDFC (HERE) Flat 27% off on BPL 101 cm (40 inches) Vivid BPL101D51H Full HD LED TV (Black)- MRP: Rs. 29,990; Amazon Prime offer via Deal Platter: Rs. 21,990 + 15 % additional cash-back through HDFC (HERE) 23% off on Noble Skiodo 80 cm (32 inches) Smart SMT32MS01 HD Ready LED Smart TV (Black)- MRP: Rs. 19,999; Amazon Prime Day sale offer via Deal Platter: Rs. 15,490 + 15 % additional cash-back through HDFC (HERE) Flat 17% off on BPL 139 cm (55 inches) Vivid BPL139F2010J Full HD LED TV (Black)- MRP: 47,990; Amazon Prime Day sale offer via Deal Platter: Rs. Rs. 39,990 +15 % additional cash-back through HDFC (HERE) 11% off on BPL 109 cm (43 inches) Vivid BPL109F2010J Full HD LED TV (Black)- MRP: 30,990; Amazon Prime Day sale offer via Deal Platter: Rs. 27,490 +15 % additional cash-back through HDFC (HERE)

Bonus Offer: