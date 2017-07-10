Amazon has kick-started its Prime Day sale in India to bring some of the best deals and offers exclusively to its Prime members. The sale is on in 12 other countries across the world, including the US.

Amazon Prime Day 2017 will see some of the best offers and discounts on a wide range of products, including smartphones and other electronics. The main sale day is Tuesday, July 11.

Time is of the essence during the Amazon Prime Day 2017 shopping festival as the e-commerce giant will offer more than 100,000 deals every five minutes throughout the sale period, which lasts for 30 hours straight. During the sale, shoppers will also see exclusive launches and premieres.

Take a quick look at the best offers, exclusive launches and more before the big event begins (offers in brackets):

Xiaomi Redmi 4: Rs. 6,999 (Open sale)

OnePlus 5 64GB: Rs. 32,999 (Rs. 2,000 Amazon Pay balance on exchange, Rs. 2,000 cashback for HDFC cards & Rs. 250 discount on Marsboy portable speaker)

OnePlus 3T: Rs. 27,999 (Flat Rs. 2,000 off)

Nubia Z11 Mini: Rs. 9,999 (Rs. 1,500 off, 15% cashback)

Nubia Z11: Rs. 24,999 (Rs. 4,000 off, 15% cashback)

Honor 6X: Rs. 12,999 (Rs. 3,000 off)

Moto mobiles: Flat 1,000 off

It is important to note that offers keep changing every five minutes. You can watch the "deals in focus" to catch the best offers on mobiles, wearables, accessories and other categories as well. Make sure you check the price before completing the purchase as offers may differ from the time of writing.

Not every shopper can enjoy Amazon Prime Day offers, but one can become a Prime Member to instantly participate in the sale.

How to become Amazon Prime Member and how much will it cost?

Amazon is constantly pushing its shoppers to join its Prime membership, which costs Rs. 499 a year. Under this, shoppers get a lot of benefits such as unlimited free one-day delivery, access to unlimited video streaming, early access to exclusive deals and a chance to participate in Amazon Prime Day sale.

As a limited period offer, customers joining Prime membership will get up to Rs. 200 as Amazon Pay balance. Are you going to sign up for Prime membership to enjoy the discounts on Amazon? Let us know in the comments below.