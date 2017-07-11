Amazon Prime Day event has just started with some lucrative offers and discount deals on the cards. The event is starting on July 11, wherein all Amazon Prime members will be eligible for special discount deals for a limited period as specified on the Amazon India website.

Before you proceed with your quest for lucrative Amazon Prime Day offers, here are some pro tips from Slickdeals.net and Nerdwallet for maximising your chances at grabbing the limited period deals at attractive prices:

Enjoy new deals every few minutes for 30 hours until 3am EST on July 12.

Download the free Amazon app and turn on notification alerts to ensure that you don't miss a single deal.

You will have a better surfing experience on a desktop or laptop computer than the compressed version of the site on the mobile phones. Amazon app can be used just for the sake of setting up notification alerts on the most attractive upcoming deals.

Non-prime members can make good use of the 30-day trial version, before opting to purchase the annual Amazon Prime membership.

Ensure you have filled in and updated your shipping as well as billing address details along with your active e-mail ID and mobile number.

Now that you have met the prerequisites to begin your hunt for the most lucrative deals, here are the top 10 discount deals that you cannot miss today.

Apple iPhone 7 (Minimum 15 percent off)

Apple iPhone 7 32GB is now selling at Rs 42,999 (MRP: Rs 56,200) while the 12*GB model is retailing for Rs 53,999 (MRP: Rs 65,200). In other words, you are eligible for a whopping discount of 23 percent on the entry level 32GB model and 17 percent discount on the 128 GB model.

Apple iPhone 6 and 6S (Minimum 15 percent off)

iPhone 6S Space Grey 32GB is now selling at 25 percent off for Rs 34,999 (MRP: Rs 46,900) while the iPhone 6 Space Grey is priced at Rs 24,999 (MRP: Rs 29,500) after a discount of 15 percent.

Cannon 1300D at 27 percent off

Grab the Cannon 1300D 18MP DSLR camera (Black) with 16GB card and carry case at Rs 21,999 (MRP: Rs 29,995). The DLSR is now selling at a whopping 27 percent off as part of Amazon Prime Day exclusive offer.

Seagate 1.5TB external drive at 54 percent off

Grab the Seagate 1.5TB external HDD at a flat 54 percent off for just Rs 4,099 (MRP: Rs 8,999).

Fitbit fitness trackers and accessories at minimum 40 percent off

Avail minimum 40 percent off on Fitbit fitness trackers and accessories, which are now selling for a starting price Rs 899 and going up to Rs 13,799.

Fitbit Charge 2 wireless activity tracker and sleep wristband now costs just Rs 8,999 (MRP: Rs 14,999).

Sanyo 43in XT-43S7100F full HD LED IPS TV at 28 percent off

Grab the full HD LED TV from Sanyo at just Rs 24,490 (MRP: Rs 33,990) after a massive discount of 28 percent. When you buy select models of Sanyo TVs including 32in XT-32S7100F, 43in XT-43S7100F, 49in XT-49S7100F, 32in CT-32S7000H from Amazon India, you will be eligible for a new Dish HD+ connection for just Rs 999 as well as one month Super Family/Jumbo Family Pack with 47 HD channels worth Rs 490.

Note: The demo and installation will be done by Amazon Cloudtail India service partners within 72 hours of delivery on eligible models. You need to contact Amazon India support for details.

LG G6 at flat 30 percent off

LG G6 FullVision smartphone is now selling at just Rs 37,990 (MRP: Rs 55,000) in Astro Black and Platinum colours, after a discount of 30 percent on the original price.

PS3/PS4 Video Games at minimum 30 percent off

Grab popular video game titles for the PlayStation platform (PS3/PS4) via Amazon India at an exclusive discounted price. Gaming enthusiasts might choose between Need for Speed: Rivals (PS4), Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 (PS4), Call of Duty: Ghosts (PS3), Counter-Strike: Global offensive (PC), among several others.

Call of Duty: Ghosts (PS3) now costs just Rs 99 (MRP: Rs 699) after a massive 85 percent discount.

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (PC) is now retailing at Rs 300 (MRP: Rs 699) after a discount of 57 percent.

Need for Speed: Rivals (PS4) now costs just Rs 699 (MRP: Rs 999) after a discount of 30 percent.

Check out more such offers on Amazon India's Prime Day offers page for video games.