The Indian arm of e-commerce giant Amazon has kicked off Pre-GST clearance sale on Smart TVs, refrigerators, washing machines and other home appliances.

Amazon India is offering huge discounts up to 40 percent on big brands such as Samsung, LG and Sony, among others. In addition to that, it is also waiving installation charges worth up to Rs 1,500, Rs 1,000 cashback via Amazon Pay, extra cashback close to Rs 5,000 via exchange deals and no cost EMI (Easy Monthly Instalment) via Bajaj Finserv cards.

In this section, we will be focusing on smart LED TVs, which are crowd favourite compared to other home appliances. We have leafed through several offers on Amazon Pre-GST sale and come up with best mouth watering deals on televisions, which you should not miss.

Here are top 10 hand-picked Amazon Pre-GST Sale deals on Smart LED TVs:

29% off Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) 43KU6000 Ultra HD Smart LED TV (with 3 x HDMI & 2 x USB ports) MRP: Rs. 84,900; Deal Platter's Pre-GST deal offer: Rs. 59,999 ( HERE )

25% off on LG 43LH576T 108 cm (43 inches) Full HD Smart LED IPS TV Black (with HDMI x 1, USB Port x 1)- MRP: Rs. 54,900; Deal Platter's Pre-GST offer: Rs.41,400( HERE )

25 % off on Noble Skiodo 122 cm (48 inches) Smart SMT48MS01 Full HD LED Smart TV Black (with 2 x HDMI, 2 x USB, 1 x VGA)- MRP: Rs. 39,990; Deal Platter's Pre-GST deal: Rs. 29,990( HERE )

23% off on LG 32LH602D 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED IPS TV Black (with 2 x HDMI & 2 x USB ports)- MRP: 34,900; Deal Platter's Pre-GST deal: Rs. 26,999( HERE )

32% off on Panasonic TH-40DS500D 100 cm (40 inches) Full HD LED Smart TV (with 2 x HDMI, 2 x USB & 1 x VGA)- MRP: Rs. 46,900; Deal Platter's Pre-GST deal: Rs. 31,998( HERE )

14% off on Sony 80 cm (32 inches) BRAVIA KLV-32W512D HD Ready Smart LED TV (with USB x 2, HDMI x 2, Composite x 1, Component x 1, RF x 1)- MRP: Rs. 34,990; Deal Platter's Pre-GST deal: Rs. 29,990( HERE )

28% off on Samsung EB40D 101.6 cm (40-Inches) HD Ready Smart Signage LED TV (with HDMI x 1, USB x 1 and built-in Wi-Fi)- MRP: Rs. 46,000; Deal Platter's Pre-GST: Rs. 33,265 ( HERE )

25% off on Lloyd L40UJR 100 cm (40 inches) Ultra HD Smart LED TV- MRP: Rs. 52,990; Deal Platter's Pre-GST deal: Rs. 39,500( HERE )

19% off on LG 49LH600T 123 cm (49 inches) Full Smart HD LED IPS TV Black (with HDMI x 2 & USB Port x 2)-MRP: Rs. 79,900; Deal Platter's Pre-GST deal: Rs. 64,659( HERE )

5% off on TCL 121.92 cm (48 inches) C48P1FS Full HD Curved Smart LED TV Black (with 3 x HDMI & 2 x USB ports)- MRP: Rs. 37,990; Deal Platter's Pre-GST deal: Rs. 35,990(HERE)

[Note: Free installation on select Samsung and LG Smart LED TV models delivered by Cloudtail India only]

Watch this space for latest deals on Smart TVs and other home appliances.