OnePlus had recently teased the launch of its flagship OnePlus 5 in a mystery colour variant via Weibo. In line with the TENAA listing, the latest leak points to the Gold variant as per the source code page of the handset's listing on Amazon India.

OnePlus 5 is already available in Midnight Black and Slate Grey variants in India through retail vendors including the online retail outlet Amazon. The recent OnePlus teaser image clearly carries the caption: "Who is coming?" while the banner ad featured on Amazon India's product listing for OnePlus 5 reads, "5omething New. Coming Soon."

The number '5' in the banner clearly suggests that we will see a new variant of OnePlus 5 and the source code linked to the product listing actually confirms that the OnePlus flagship phone will soon launch in gold variant. This claim gains further credence as the OnePlus 3T is already available in a soft gold variant while the OnePlus X is being offered in champagne colour.

As far as its key specifications are concerned, OnePlus 5 comes with a 5.5in Optic AMOLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, 3,300mAh battery with support for Dash Charge technology, 16MP+20MP dual rear cameras and Android 7.1 Nougat based OxygenOS. The OnePlus handset will ship in two variants: 6GB of RAM with 64GB of internal storage or 8GB of RAM with 128GB of internal storage.

Coming to the pricing details, the OnePlus 5 with 6GB RAM will retail at Rs. 32,999 while the 8GB variant will sell at Rs. 37,999 via Amazon India.