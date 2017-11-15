Last week, OnePlus had confirmed to offer the upcoming Android flagship OnePlus 5T in India in limited stocks within a week after the launch date -- November 16.

Now, Amazon India has opened a dedicated OnePlus 5T webpage on its e-commerce site and has posted an announcement confirming that it will be hosting the 'Early Access Sale' exclusively for Amazon Prime members on November 21 from 4.30 pm and in the following week, the company will commence open sale from November 28.

OnePlus will host the OnePlus 5T unveiling event in New York on November 16 and has made arrangements to live stream the entire program online. It has also partnered with theatre chain PVR to screen the programme in several metros in India. The company is charging Rs 99 for the ticket, but will be offering free snacks, a surprise gift and also consumers will get the first-hand experience of the new OnePlus 5T at the demo zone.

OnePlus 5T: What we know so far

OnePlus 5T is expected to boast 6.01-inch Optic AMOLED full HD+ FullView display having 18:9 aspect ratio and come protected with Corning's latest and sturdiest Gorilla Glass 5 series cover.

It is also said to house an enhanced 16MP+20MP dual-camera setup on the back and a 16MP snapper on the front.

Other stipulated features include 3,300mAh battery with dash charge technology, Type C USB port, Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Octa-core, 6GB/8GB RAM and 64GB/128GB storage options.

Interested consumers can register for OnePlus 5T notification on Amazon India (HERE).

